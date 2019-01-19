CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;44;28;NW;8;83%;93%;1
Arcata;Rain;55;44;NW;6;82%;96%;0
Auburn;Rain;54;40;SW;10;84%;91%;1
Avalon;Periods of sun;67;53;WNW;7;45%;11%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;66;47;W;5;63%;83%;2
Beale AFB;A bit of rain;59;41;S;15;89%;81%;1
Big Bear City;Periods of sun;56;29;WSW;6;64%;30%;3
Bishop;Mainly cloudy;60;35;WSW;7;35%;85%;2
Blue Canyon;A bit of a.m. snow;40;27;SW;13;93%;87%;1
Blythe;Periods of sun;71;50;S;4;42%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny intervals;71;49;SSE;4;47%;17%;3
Camarillo;Periods of sun;70;50;W;5;68%;19%;3
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;64;54;W;4;75%;29%;3
Campo;Partly sunny;71;44;WSW;7;40%;57%;3
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;69;52;SW;4;71%;29%;3
Chico;A touch of rain;58;42;S;11;83%;69%;1
China Lake;Periods of sun;67;46;WSW;8;42%;26%;3
Chino;Periods of sun, nice;71;47;S;4;39%;62%;3
Concord;A little a.m. rain;61;46;WSW;11;79%;81%;1
Corona;Partly sunny;73;49;SSE;4;37%;15%;3
Crescent City;Periods of rain;52;43;W;8;87%;99%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;68;47;WSW;7;59%;2%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;65;42;WSW;5;68%;20%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny;71;50;SSW;3;52%;5%;3
Eureka;Rain;55;45;NW;7;82%;95%;0
Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;60;43;WSW;10;86%;81%;1
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;65;46;NW;4;73%;70%;2
Fullerton;Clouds and sun;71;52;SW;3;58%;16%;3
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;64;44;NW;5;80%;67%;2
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;68;52;WNW;4;67%;15%;3
Hayward;A little a.m. rain;60;48;W;9;83%;78%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny;71;50;SSW;3;52%;5%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;55;WNW;6;63%;30%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;66;43;WSW;7;47%;20%;3
Lemoore Nas;Rather cloudy;65;42;NW;5;79%;67%;2
Lincoln;A bit of rain;59;43;SW;11;90%;81%;1
Livermore;Spotty showers;60;45;W;9;89%;77%;1
Lompoc;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;NW;8;83%;66%;2
Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;W;4;68%;16%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;70;52;WSW;4;66%;16%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;SSE;4;53%;15%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;SSE;4;53%;15%;3
Madera;Mostly cloudy;65;46;WNW;6;72%;70%;1
Mammoth;A little snow;43;29;NW;9;82%;67%;1
Marysville;A little rain;59;43;SSW;12;89%;75%;1
Mather AFB;A little rain;59;40;SSW;12;91%;81%;1
Merced;Mostly cloudy;64;42;W;6;84%;44%;1
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;64;42;W;6;84%;44%;1
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;SSW;4;52%;30%;3
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;64;44;WNW;7;79%;44%;1
Moffett Nas;A little p.m. rain;61;47;W;7;81%;84%;1
Mojave;Periods of sunshine;64;42;W;8;46%;29%;3
Montague;Spotty showers;50;30;SSE;6;76%;91%;1
Monterey Rabr;Cooler;61;49;WNW;8;78%;84%;1
Mount Shasta;A little snow;44;31;NW;2;81%;66%;1
Napa County;A little a.m. rain;60;41;W;14;84%;81%;1
Needles;Partly sunny;70;49;S;4;36%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;68;58;NW;5;59%;30%;3
Oakland;A little a.m. rain;58;48;WNW;11;90%;81%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;69;52;SW;4;71%;29%;3
Ontario;Periods of sun, nice;71;47;S;4;39%;62%;3
Oroville;A little rain;58;43;S;11;84%;79%;1
Oxnard;Periods of sun;67;51;W;7;73%;19%;3
Palm Springs;Nice with some sun;74;53;WNW;3;42%;8%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny;68;42;WSW;6;54%;16%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;63;41;WNW;4;85%;44%;1
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;50;W;7;74%;17%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;65;45;WSW;4;72%;84%;2
Ramona;Partly sunny;73;46;SW;6;46%;30%;3
Redding;A touch of rain;58;38;SSW;9;82%;81%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;72;48;SE;4;44%;27%;3
Riverside March;Clouds and sun, warm;71;47;SE;5;48%;18%;3
Sacramento;A touch of rain;60;43;WSW;10;84%;78%;1
Sacramento International;A little rain;60;40;SW;14;88%;78%;1
Salinas;Spotty showers;61;47;WNW;10;83%;86%;1
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;71;48;SSE;5;42%;81%;3
San Carlos;Occasional rain;59;51;WNW;9;83%;82%;1
San Diego;Clouds and sun, nice;69;57;WNW;5;60%;30%;3
San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun, nice;70;53;SW;5;54%;30%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;70;55;SW;4;55%;30%;2
San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;59;50;WNW;12;92%;81%;1
San Jose;A little p.m. rain;62;47;WNW;9;80%;91%;1
San Luis Obispo;An afternoon shower;63;44;NW;6;83%;62%;1
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;65;53;WNW;17;81%;18%;3
Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;61;33;WNW;14;53%;59%;3
Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;SSW;5;55%;18%;3
Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun, nice;69;48;NW;7;74%;31%;3
Santa Maria;Showers around;63;46;NW;7;86%;70%;2
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;4;60%;27%;3
Santa Rosa;A little a.m. rain;57;43;W;8;90%;81%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;65;45;NW;6;89%;35%;2
Santee;Some sun, pleasant;75;52;SW;5;43%;52%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow;42;24;WSW;12;68%;87%;1
Stockton;A little rain;61;45;WSW;9;86%;78%;1
Thermal;Clouds and sun, nice;74;48;ESE;3;50%;8%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;41;24;SW;12;81%;87%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;70;48;SW;4;39%;3%;3
Ukiah;Occasional rain;54;40;WNW;5;86%;85%;1
Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;61;40;WSW;10;85%;81%;1
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;71;49;S;4;51%;27%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Showers around;61;47;NW;10;90%;70%;2
Victorville;Partly sunny;68;40;SSW;6;46%;28%;3
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NW;4;79%;75%;2
Watsonville;A little a.m. rain;59;45;W;6;94%;75%;1
