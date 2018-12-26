CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;35;13;NNE;7;72%;15%;1
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;55;35;NE;7;70%;14%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNE;7;58%;5%;2
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;61;51;NNE;7;58%;5%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;52;35;SSE;5;75%;10%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;33;NNW;15;56%;4%;2
Big Bear City;Sunny, but chilly;42;19;N;10;88%;10%;3
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;45;23;NW;10;36%;14%;2
Blue Canyon;Lots of sun, colder;36;24;NE;10;49%;11%;2
Blythe;Plenty of sun;62;42;NW;5;42%;2%;3
Burbank;Plenty of sun;64;43;NE;7;50%;1%;3
Camarillo;Plenty of sun;65;41;ENE;5;43%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;58;38;NE;6;77%;33%;3
Campo;Sunny, but cool;54;36;NE;10;64%;55%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;63;37;NE;6;71%;33%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny;56;35;N;10;49%;7%;2
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;56;32;N;8;41%;3%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;NNE;5;55%;27%;3
Concord;Plenty of sun;60;40;N;11;48%;3%;2
Corona;Mostly sunny;62;43;NE;5;53%;5%;3
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;39;N;10;75%;19%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;NNW;13;37%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;55;25;N;11;47%;1%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;NW;6;49%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;54;38;NNE;9;68%;14%;2
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;N;12;51%;2%;2
Fresno;Partly sunny;53;34;ENE;6;72%;8%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;67;42;NNE;4;52%;6%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;52;32;S;5;68%;9%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;N;8;50%;3%;3
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;NNE;9;55%;4%;2
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;NW;6;49%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;44;E;9;68%;15%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;53;26;E;14;52%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNW;11;73%;7%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;57;33;N;11;56%;4%;2
Livermore;Plenty of sun;57;37;N;10;51%;4%;2
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;NNE;13;60%;2%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;N;7;53%;5%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;58%;5%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;49%;3%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;49%;3%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;55;31;ESE;5;61%;7%;2
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;36;15;NNW;9;66%;26%;1
Marysville;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;34;N;15;53%;4%;2
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;N;15;56%;0%;2
Merced;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNW;14;64%;3%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;56;33;NNW;14;64%;3%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;43;E;7;63%;44%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;57;36;NNW;17;57%;3%;2
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NNW;10;55%;3%;2
Mojave;Sunny and breezy;51;28;NNW;14;48%;2%;3
Montague;Partly sunny, chilly;43;20;N;5;71%;21%;2
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;N;11;58%;4%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;40;23;NNW;7;65%;25%;2
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;N;11;50%;2%;2
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;60;44;NNW;6;36%;2%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;65;48;E;8;66%;34%;3
Oakland;Brilliant sunshine;60;44;N;10;49%;4%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;63;37;NE;6;71%;33%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;NNE;5;55%;27%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny;56;35;NNE;8;51%;7%;2
Oxnard;Sunshine;64;42;NE;8;45%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;65;45;WNW;6;39%;5%;3
Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;53;26;NNE;14;46%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;56;28;NNW;10;66%;3%;3
Point Mugu;Plenty of sun;64;41;NE;7;50%;1%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny;51;34;S;4;72%;13%;3
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;ENE;5;76%;44%;3
Redding;Mostly cloudy;56;35;N;9;50%;12%;2
Riverside;Sunny, but cool;61;45;NE;5;62%;6%;3
Riverside March;Sunny, but cool;58;37;NNE;5;70%;7%;3
Sacramento;Sunny and breezy;57;38;N;15;53%;4%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;36;NNW;17;57%;2%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;60;35;NNW;10;55%;4%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny, but cool;60;42;NNE;5;61%;6%;3
San Carlos;Sunny;58;43;N;9;55%;4%;2
San Diego;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;7;69%;34%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;63;43;ESE;8;70%;15%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;63;42;ENE;7;71%;44%;3
San Francisco;Sunny;58;47;NNE;11;59%;4%;2
San Jose;Mostly sunny;58;39;NNW;12;55%;4%;2
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNE;12;51%;2%;3
San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunny;62;51;N;30;70%;2%;3
Sandberg;Cooler with sunshine;41;28;NNW;20;62%;5%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;5;54%;9%;3
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;NNE;7;53%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Sunshine;63;38;NNE;13;56%;2%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;N;8;45%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNE;7;53%;2%;2
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sun;62;31;NNE;8;65%;3%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;E;6;59%;32%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, colder;30;16;ENE;8;49%;12%;2
Stockton;Mostly sunny;58;38;NNW;13;52%;3%;2
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;WNW;7;41%;5%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, colder;30;14;NE;8;66%;6%;2
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;59;39;NW;10;37%;2%;3
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;NE;5;61%;2%;2
Vacaville;Sunny and breezy;59;42;N;16;44%;3%;2
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNE;8;52%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;NNE;17;66%;2%;3
Victorville;Sunny, but cool;53;27;NE;11;53%;4%;3
Visalia;Partial sunshine;53;35;SE;5;77%;11%;2
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;N;7;58%;3%;2
