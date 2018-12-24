CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;36;15;SE;6;82%;56%;2

Arcata;Turning sunny;54;37;NE;7;76%;14%;2

Auburn;Decreasing clouds;54;34;NE;14;69%;10%;2

Avalon;A shower in spots;62;51;N;16;47%;43%;3

Bakersfield;Cooler;54;42;SSE;6;73%;68%;1

Beale AFB;Decreasing clouds;58;35;NNW;12;72%;8%;2

Big Bear City;Some snow, colder;38;20;N;11;95%;70%;2

Bishop;A snow shower;49;24;NW;17;51%;57%;1

Blue Canyon;Decreasing clouds;41;33;ENE;7;56%;17%;2

Blythe;Variable cloudiness;62;44;WSW;8;48%;14%;2

Burbank;Cooler with a shower;63;43;NNE;18;43%;41%;3

Camarillo;A morning shower;66;39;N;16;52%;41%;3

Camp Pendleton;A shower or two;64;41;ENE;17;67%;60%;3

Campo;Cooler with showers;49;33;WNW;18;81%;89%;1

Carlsbad;A shower or two;63;37;ENE;14;75%;61%;3

Chico;Clearing;58;37;NNE;9;59%;9%;2

China Lake;A passing shower;59;31;NW;16;50%;55%;1

Chino;A few showers;60;42;NE;15;63%;67%;1

Concord;Clearing and breezy;62;39;WNW;15;58%;3%;2

Corona;A shower or two;63;40;SE;14;57%;57%;2

Crescent City;Clearing;52;40;NNE;11;76%;20%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Cooler;58;34;WSW;18;53%;25%;1

Edwards AFB;A shower or two;54;27;SW;17;65%;58%;1

El Centro;Variable cloudiness;66;44;W;14;54%;20%;3

Eureka;Turning sunny;54;39;NNE;9;74%;14%;2

Fairfield;Clearing and breezy;62;36;NNW;15;59%;3%;2

Fresno;A morning shower;55;42;S;15;75%;44%;1

Fullerton;A shower in places;68;43;N;15;52%;40%;3

Hanford;A morning shower;54;39;SE;14;83%;51%;1

Hawthorne;A shower in spots;67;46;NW;14;55%;40%;3

Hayward;Turning sunny;60;40;NNW;14;66%;4%;2

Imperial;Variable cloudiness;66;44;W;14;54%;20%;3

Imperial Beach;A few showers;63;45;E;17;72%;76%;1

Lancaster;Cooler with a shower;53;30;WNW;17;61%;41%;1

Lemoore Nas;A morning shower;56;37;W;15;79%;57%;1

Lincoln;Decreasing clouds;58;35;NNE;14;67%;7%;2

Livermore;Turning sunny;58;35;WNW;14;60%;5%;2

Lompoc;A morning shower;61;41;N;20;72%;49%;3

Long Beach;A stray shower;68;45;NW;14;52%;40%;3

Los Alamitos;A stray shower;67;44;N;14;45%;40%;3

Los Angeles;A shower in places;65;45;N;14;43%;41%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower in places;65;45;N;14;43%;41%;3

Madera;A morning shower;57;42;SE;14;69%;43%;2

Mammoth;Decreasing clouds;37;20;WSW;8;77%;11%;2

Marysville;Decreasing clouds;58;34;N;14;65%;8%;2

Mather AFB;Decreasing clouds;58;36;NNW;15;75%;1%;2

Merced;Decreasing clouds;57;36;NNW;14;76%;12%;2

Merced (airport);Decreasing clouds;57;36;NNW;14;76%;12%;2

Miramar Mcas;A few showers;64;45;E;15;70%;75%;2

Modesto;Decreasing clouds;58;37;NW;15;70%;8%;2

Moffett Nas;Turning sunny, windy;59;41;WNW;17;68%;4%;2

Mojave;Cooler with a shower;50;30;NW;18;62%;41%;1

Montague;Clearing;43;21;NNE;4;77%;36%;2

Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;58;41;N;18;69%;40%;2

Mount Shasta;Clearing and chilly;39;22;NW;7;76%;33%;2

Napa County;Clearing;61;38;NW;14;64%;3%;2

Needles;Cooler;62;46;NW;17;47%;30%;1

North Island;A few showers;64;50;ENE;19;66%;71%;1

Oakland;Clearing and windy;59;42;NNW;18;61%;4%;2

Oceanside;A shower or two;63;37;ENE;14;75%;61%;3

Ontario;A few showers;60;42;NE;15;63%;67%;1

Oroville;Decreasing clouds;58;37;NE;7;60%;9%;2

Oxnard;A morning shower;64;42;NW;20;58%;41%;3

Palm Springs;Cooler;64;46;W;6;47%;25%;2

Palmdale;Cooler with a shower;53;30;WSW;16;62%;43%;1

Paso Robles;A morning shower;58;30;NNW;11;72%;41%;2

Point Mugu;A morning shower;65;40;NNW;21;57%;41%;3

Porterville;Cooler;52;40;SSE;15;82%;61%;1

Ramona;Brief showers;56;33;E;15;70%;74%;1

Redding;Clearing;59;37;NNW;10;59%;15%;2

Riverside;A few showers;61;42;NE;15;60%;70%;2

Riverside March;A few showers;58;34;NE;15;67%;67%;2

Sacramento;Clearing;59;36;NNW;14;63%;5%;2

Sacramento International;Clearing and breezy;59;37;NNW;14;70%;4%;2

Salinas;Clouds, then sun;60;39;ESE;14;67%;7%;2

San Bernardino;A few showers;59;40;NNE;15;65%;69%;2

San Carlos;Clearing and windy;59;43;NW;17;62%;4%;2

San Diego;Brief showers;63;47;NE;14;66%;72%;1

San Diego Brown;Brief showers;60;42;E;14;76%;76%;1

San Diego Montgomery;A few showers;62;44;E;15;72%;75%;2

San Francisco;Clearing and windy;59;46;NNW;18;68%;4%;2

San Jose;Turning sunny, windy;59;40;WNW;18;68%;4%;2

San Luis Obispo;A morning shower;62;43;N;17;62%;41%;2

San Nicolas Island;Very windy, a shower;61;50;NW;32;72%;41%;3

Sandberg;Brief a.m. showers;41;33;NNW;22;86%;76%;2

Santa Ana;A shower in places;65;44;ENE;14;56%;41%;3

Santa Barbara;A morning shower;64;39;N;14;56%;42%;3

Santa Maria;A morning shower;61;43;NNE;15;70%;41%;3

Santa Monica;A shower in spots;67;47;NW;14;53%;40%;3

Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;60;34;NNW;5;62%;3%;2

Santa Ynez;Cooler;60;34;N;14;78%;41%;3

Santee;Brief showers;62;42;ESE;7;63%;75%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Clearing;35;18;ESE;5;63%;27%;1

Stockton;Clearing;59;37;NW;14;64%;5%;2

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;66;42;NW;7;48%;25%;1

Truckee-Tahoe;Clearing;34;15;NE;5;78%;25%;1

Twentynine Palms;Cooler;58;43;NW;17;50%;26%;1

Ukiah;Turning sunny;55;33;WNW;4;71%;3%;2

Vacaville;Turning sunny;62;40;NNW;14;55%;4%;2

Van Nuys;Cooler with a shower;64;44;N;18;41%;41%;3

Vandenberg AFB;A morning shower;59;42;N;22;76%;44%;3

Victorville;Cooler with a shower;52;29;WNW;16;68%;56%;1

Visalia;A morning shower;55;40;SSW;15;82%;48%;1

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;62;38;N;15;65%;5%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather