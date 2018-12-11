CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;39;21;SSE;3;70%;0%;1

Arcata;Partly sunny;57;38;ESE;5;75%;3%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;58;38;E;7;72%;3%;2

Avalon;Mostly sunny;64;57;NE;5;51%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;57;40;NNE;5;70%;1%;3

Beale AFB;Decreasing clouds;59;35;SE;11;67%;4%;2

Big Bear City;Sunshine;53;23;NE;7;68%;2%;3

Bishop;Partly sunny;54;25;NNW;9;35%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Decreasing clouds;48;38;ENE;6;42%;4%;3

Blythe;Plenty of sun;70;44;NNW;4;37%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and breezy;69;48;N;14;49%;0%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;50;ENE;15;52%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;62;44;NE;6;81%;0%;3

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;NE;9;46%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;66;42;NE;4;77%;0%;3

Chico;Decreasing clouds;60;39;NNE;8;59%;3%;2

China Lake;Mostly sunny;63;31;N;4;38%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and breezy;68;48;NNE;15;50%;2%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;64;38;SE;6;56%;4%;2

Corona;Sunny and breezy;70;46;NNE;15;47%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;43;E;6;72%;7%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;63;33;W;8;44%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;61;30;N;4;51%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;3;44%;0%;3

Eureka;Partly sunny;56;40;E;5;73%;3%;2

Fairfield;Partly sunny;64;34;NNW;8;60%;4%;2

Fresno;Periods of sun;56;40;E;4;79%;1%;2

Fullerton;Abundant sunshine;68;47;N;3;63%;0%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;56;37;E;4;79%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;ENE;3;67%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;62;40;E;6;64%;6%;2

Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;3;44%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;48;ENE;6;70%;0%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;28;E;14;42%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;55;37;NNW;5;86%;1%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;60;35;ENE;8;72%;4%;2

Livermore;Partly sunny;60;37;ESE;7;69%;6%;2

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;10;64%;2%;3

Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;4;70%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;NNE;5;68%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;NNW;4;57%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;NNW;4;57%;2%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;57;39;ESE;4;80%;3%;3

Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;38;22;SSE;4;72%;2%;1

Marysville;Decreasing clouds;60;34;N;12;68%;3%;2

Mather AFB;Clearing;60;37;SE;10;67%;0%;2

Merced;Partly sunny;56;38;ESE;6;83%;3%;2

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;56;38;ESE;6;83%;3%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;60%;0%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;59;38;ESE;7;75%;4%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;40;SSE;5;72%;6%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny;61;32;NNE;8;39%;1%;3

Montague;Decreasing clouds;47;24;N;2;65%;11%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;61;43;E;4;73%;4%;2

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;45;25;NW;4;63%;7%;2

Napa County;Partly sunny;64;34;ENE;7;58%;4%;2

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;N;7;28%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;66;50;NE;5;68%;0%;3

Oakland;Sun and clouds;62;42;E;7;62%;5%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;66;42;NE;4;77%;0%;3

Ontario;Sunny and breezy;68;48;NNE;15;50%;2%;3

Oroville;Decreasing clouds;60;38;NE;7;61%;5%;2

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;50;NE;15;62%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;WNW;4;31%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;31;W;15;44%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;61;34;E;5;79%;2%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny and breezy;64;50;ENE;14;65%;0%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;55;38;NE;4;69%;2%;3

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;E;5;54%;1%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;61;35;N;8;52%;5%;2

Riverside;Sunny and breezy;70;47;N;15;53%;0%;3

Riverside March;Sunny and breezy;67;41;NNE;15;53%;2%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;61;36;N;11;73%;4%;2

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;59;34;ENE;13;68%;3%;2

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;64;41;E;6;78%;4%;2

San Bernardino;Sunny and breezy;69;47;NNE;15;48%;0%;3

San Carlos;Clouds and sun;62;41;ENE;6;64%;6%;2

San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;NNE;5;74%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;66;46;E;4;69%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;66;47;NE;4;67%;0%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;46;ENE;7;70%;5%;2

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;61;39;SE;6;72%;25%;2

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;67;42;NNE;8;55%;2%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;65;53;NE;11;72%;2%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;41;NW;20;46%;1%;3

Santa Ana;Sunshine and breezy;67;48;ENE;16;65%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;67;42;NNE;5;62%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;41;ENE;10;64%;2%;3

Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;N;4;61%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;33;ENE;5;62%;3%;2

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;69;39;ENE;7;66%;3%;3

Santee;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;ENE;5;54%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;40;20;SSE;5;52%;0%;3

Stockton;Periods of sun;61;37;SW;7;71%;4%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;43;NW;3;42%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;38;14;SSE;3;65%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;68;40;NW;7;29%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny;59;32;E;2;69%;1%;2

Vacaville;Partly sunny;63;32;SW;11;55%;5%;2

Van Nuys;Sunny and breezy;69;49;N;14;50%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;43;ENE;12;66%;2%;3

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;E;5;49%;1%;3

Visalia;Partly sunny;55;38;N;3;82%;1%;3

Watsonville;Periods of sun;64;40;ENE;4;73%;5%;2

