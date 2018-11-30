CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Chilly with snow;37;21;W;6;82%;73%;1
Arcata;Cool with rain;51;38;SE;5;87%;82%;1
Auburn;A little rain;48;32;ENE;5;91%;86%;1
Avalon;Turning cloudy, cool;63;52;WNW;12;59%;8%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;56;44;WNW;5;74%;55%;2
Beale AFB;A little rain;54;34;E;8;86%;77%;1
Big Bear City;Inc. clouds;42;21;WNW;8;88%;54%;3
Bishop;Considerable clouds;48;23;NW;8;44%;42%;1
Blue Canyon;Morning heavy snow;32;19;ENE;6;94%;84%;1
Blythe;Mostly cloudy;67;44;SSW;5;61%;2%;2
Burbank;Becoming cloudy;64;45;N;5;50%;18%;3
Camarillo;Becoming cloudy;67;44;WNW;10;54%;24%;3
Camp Pendleton;Inc. clouds;67;45;W;9;64%;44%;2
Campo;Breezy and cold;53;41;W;15;77%;75%;2
Carlsbad;Inc. clouds;66;45;W;7;62%;39%;2
Chico;Occasional rain;53;36;NNE;5;81%;82%;1
China Lake;Rather cloudy, cool;59;32;WSW;9;51%;23%;2
Chino;Becoming cloudy;61;43;S;6;57%;25%;3
Concord;Spotty showers;59;38;W;10;65%;65%;1
Corona;Turning cloudy, cool;63;42;SSW;6;53%;33%;3
Crescent City;Rain at times;52;41;ENE;6;83%;75%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy, windy;60;36;WSW;20;47%;6%;2
Edwards AFB;Becoming cloudy;55;36;WSW;16;54%;19%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny;71;50;WSW;7;50%;11%;3
Eureka;Cool with rain;51;40;SSE;6;85%;84%;1
Fairfield;Spotty showers;59;37;NW;7;73%;64%;1
Fresno;Spotty showers;52;38;NNW;6;90%;75%;1
Fullerton;Becoming cloudy;67;48;WNW;5;58%;18%;3
Hanford;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;37;NNW;5;88%;44%;1
Hawthorne;Becoming cloudy;66;49;NW;8;57%;14%;3
Hayward;Spotty showers;57;41;WNW;7;74%;67%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny;71;50;WSW;7;50%;11%;3
Imperial Beach;Inc. clouds;66;53;WNW;10;64%;55%;1
Lancaster;Inc. clouds;56;35;W;15;57%;21%;3
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;53;37;WNW;6;88%;72%;1
Lincoln;Occasional rain;54;33;ENE;6;82%;81%;1
Livermore;Spotty showers;57;37;W;7;71%;66%;1
Lompoc;Spotty showers;61;40;NNW;9;75%;69%;2
Long Beach;Becoming cloudy;67;49;WNW;8;61%;14%;3
Los Alamitos;Turning cloudy, cool;65;48;WNW;6;58%;14%;3
Los Angeles;Turning cloudy, cool;65;47;NW;6;57%;16%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning cloudy, cool;65;47;NW;6;57%;16%;3
Madera;Showers;53;36;NW;5;85%;87%;1
Mammoth;Chilly with snow;38;23;W;8;78%;85%;1
Marysville;A little rain;55;35;NNE;6;79%;74%;1
Mather AFB;Spotty showers;54;35;SE;8;87%;68%;1
Merced;Spotty showers;52;35;SW;7;91%;84%;1
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;52;35;SW;7;91%;84%;1
Miramar Mcas;Inc. clouds;68;51;WNW;7;53%;40%;2
Modesto;Spotty showers;54;36;S;6;87%;80%;1
Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;57;41;WNW;8;79%;68%;1
Mojave;Rather cloudy;52;35;WNW;19;53%;36%;2
Montague;Showers around;46;26;N;5;67%;81%;1
Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;57;43;NW;10;73%;81%;1
Mount Shasta;Chilly with snow;39;24;NNW;3;74%;84%;1
Napa County;Spotty showers;57;35;NW;10;75%;62%;1
Needles;Partly sunny;67;46;SW;7;43%;1%;3
North Island;Inc. clouds;67;54;WNW;9;58%;44%;2
Oakland;Spotty showers;58;42;NW;8;71%;65%;1
Oceanside;Inc. clouds;66;45;W;7;62%;39%;2
Ontario;Becoming cloudy;61;43;S;6;57%;25%;3
Oroville;Occasional rain;53;36;NE;6;81%;80%;1
Oxnard;Becoming cloudy;64;47;WNW;13;61%;26%;3
Palm Springs;Becoming cloudy;67;51;NNE;5;50%;15%;3
Palmdale;Inc. clouds;57;33;W;16;52%;33%;3
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;57;32;NW;5;81%;70%;1
Point Mugu;Becoming cloudy;66;43;WNW;14;57%;22%;3
Porterville;Cloudy;55;38;NE;5;77%;70%;1
Ramona;Inc. clouds;59;41;W;7;87%;60%;2
Redding;A little rain;53;35;ENE;5;80%;66%;1
Riverside;Turning cloudy, cool;61;43;SE;6;60%;34%;3
Riverside March;Inc. clouds;58;39;E;6;70%;54%;2
Sacramento;Spotty showers;56;38;NNE;6;76%;67%;1
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;55;35;ESE;8;85%;66%;1
Salinas;Rainy times;56;39;W;10;83%;84%;1
San Bernardino;Inc. clouds;59;42;E;5;63%;52%;3
San Carlos;Spotty showers;58;42;NW;8;68%;69%;1
San Diego;Inc. clouds;65;55;WNW;7;61%;44%;2
San Diego Brown;Inc. clouds;64;50;WNW;7;68%;55%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Inc. clouds;65;50;WNW;7;60%;40%;2
San Francisco;Spotty showers;57;44;NW;10;73%;65%;1
San Jose;Spotty showers;57;41;WNW;8;79%;74%;1
San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;60;41;NNE;8;70%;71%;1
San Nicolas Island;Windy;64;52;NW;26;66%;23%;3
Sandberg;Rain and drizzle;46;31;NW;19;71%;79%;3
Santa Ana;Turning cloudy, cool;64;48;WNW;5;62%;22%;2
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;65;42;NNW;9;58%;44%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;40;NE;9;78%;44%;2
Santa Monica;Becoming cloudy;67;51;NNW;8;51%;14%;3
Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;58;34;NW;7;70%;62%;1
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;62;36;NNW;9;89%;55%;2
Santee;Turning cloudy, cool;64;49;W;6;60%;61%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Cold with snow;34;12;WSW;8;72%;73%;1
Stockton;Spotty showers;58;37;WNW;7;74%;71%;1
Thermal;Becoming cloudy;72;45;NNW;4;51%;15%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Morning heavy snow;32;9;N;7;78%;73%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;63;43;W;7;46%;9%;3
Ukiah;A touch of rain;51;31;NW;6;79%;76%;1
Vacaville;Spotty showers;59;34;W;7;73%;64%;1
Van Nuys;Turning cloudy, cool;65;46;NNW;6;48%;18%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;60;45;NNW;12;77%;70%;2
Victorville;Inc. clouds;56;33;W;11;58%;33%;3
Visalia;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;38;WNW;4;89%;44%;1
Watsonville;Spotty showers;60;39;NNW;6;70%;71%;1
