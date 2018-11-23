CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;43;19;ESE;3;73%;3%;2
Arcata;Cool with some sun;55;40;ENE;5;86%;13%;2
Auburn;Partial sunshine;57;44;NE;4;96%;33%;2
Avalon;Partly sunny;67;59;ESE;8;72%;33%;2
Bakersfield;Partial sunshine;64;52;SSE;5;76%;34%;2
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;60;40;N;5;90%;31%;1
Big Bear City;Partial sunshine;53;29;NNE;7;89%;21%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny;64;35;N;7;49%;8%;3
Blue Canyon;Chilly with some sun;45;39;ENE;4;78%;33%;2
Blythe;Sunny and beautiful;74;51;NNE;4;51%;0%;3
Burbank;Fog in the morning;70;52;NE;5;61%;12%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny;72;53;E;8;65%;13%;3
Camp Pendleton;Fog in the morning;65;51;E;6;82%;24%;2
Campo;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;SSE;10;73%;33%;2
Carlsbad;Fog in the morning;68;49;E;5;73%;26%;2
Chico;Some sun;61;44;NNE;5;89%;30%;2
China Lake;Partly sunny;67;41;NNE;5;55%;2%;3
Chino;Areas of morning fog;66;51;NNE;6;77%;29%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;65;46;WSW;6;72%;30%;2
Corona;Areas of morning fog;70;49;SE;6;71%;14%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;55;42;ENE;4;81%;14%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;70;40;WSW;11;49%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;66;35;WSW;14;52%;1%;3
El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;W;4;51%;0%;3
Eureka;Some sun;54;42;NE;5;84%;13%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;45;WNW;6;86%;30%;2
Fresno;Partly sunny;65;51;WNW;5;89%;39%;2
Fullerton;Fog in the morning;71;54;ENE;4;68%;16%;2
Hanford;Partly sunny;65;49;NW;5;90%;39%;2
Hawthorne;Areas of morning fog;70;56;ENE;5;74%;14%;2
Hayward;Partly sunny;62;49;W;6;84%;30%;3
Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;W;4;51%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partial sunshine;68;52;ESE;7;75%;40%;2
Lancaster;Partly sunny, breezy;66;38;NW;16;64%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;67;45;NNW;7;82%;39%;2
Lincoln;Partial sunshine;61;43;NNE;5;98%;31%;1
Livermore;Partly sunny;63;47;W;6;85%;30%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;48;NNW;12;89%;32%;2
Long Beach;Areas of morning fog;71;55;ENE;6;70%;16%;2
Los Alamitos;Areas of morning fog;70;54;SE;5;63%;16%;2
Los Angeles;Areas of morning fog;70;54;ENE;5;63%;14%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Areas of morning fog;70;54;ENE;5;63%;14%;3
Madera;Partly sunny;66;50;NW;5;86%;39%;2
Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;42;27;E;4;73%;27%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;61;41;NNW;6;97%;31%;1
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;61;41;NNW;5;86%;27%;2
Merced;Some sun;64;44;NW;5;87%;37%;2
Merced (airport);Some sun;64;44;NW;5;87%;37%;2
Miramar Mcas;Fog in the morning;72;52;ESE;6;60%;36%;2
Modesto;Partly sunny;64;44;NW;5;87%;34%;2
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;62;46;WSW;5;87%;30%;3
Mojave;Breezy with some sun;63;41;NW;16;60%;2%;3
Montague;Partly sunny;51;23;NNE;3;62%;19%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;46;N;7;79%;30%;2
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;47;29;NW;3;69%;22%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;62;40;NW;6;84%;28%;2
Needles;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;NNW;4;45%;1%;3
North Island;Areas of morning fog;69;54;ESE;6;70%;39%;2
Oakland;Partly sunny;61;49;W;6;80%;27%;3
Oceanside;Fog in the morning;68;49;E;5;73%;26%;2
Ontario;Areas of morning fog;66;51;NNE;6;77%;29%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;5;94%;31%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;52;ENE;10;74%;14%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;W;5;50%;0%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny, breezy;65;38;WSW;14;55%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;67;42;NW;7;77%;36%;2
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;50;ESE;10;69%;14%;2
Porterville;Partial sunshine;63;49;S;4;82%;44%;2
Ramona;Fog in the morning;66;45;E;6;79%;33%;2
Redding;Partly sunny;62;39;N;6;63%;30%;2
Riverside;Areas of morning fog;69;50;E;6;75%;14%;3
Riverside March;Areas of morning fog;67;45;ESE;6;75%;14%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;62;44;NW;6;95%;32%;1
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;60;43;NNW;5;92%;31%;1
Salinas;Partial sunshine;64;45;SSE;9;85%;31%;2
San Bernardino;Some sun;68;50;NE;5;73%;29%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;62;49;WNW;6;83%;29%;3
San Diego;Fog in the morning;70;55;ESE;6;68%;39%;2
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;53;ESE;6;77%;39%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Fog in the morning;69;51;ESE;5;66%;37%;2
San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;51;NW;7;88%;25%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny;63;47;WSW;6;81%;30%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;69;49;N;10;79%;33%;2
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;68;58;NW;25;76%;15%;2
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;54;46;NNW;20;75%;29%;3
Santa Ana;Areas of morning fog;71;54;ESE;5;66%;19%;2
Santa Barbara;Partial sunshine;72;52;NNE;7;66%;19%;2
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;50;NW;11;88%;33%;2
Santa Monica;Fog in the morning;71;57;NE;5;68%;13%;2
Santa Rosa;Partial sunshine;63;42;NNW;4;84%;21%;2
Santa Ynez;Partial sunshine;72;47;NNE;7;83%;26%;2
Santee;Fog in the morning;71;51;ESE;6;63%;33%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;45;26;ESE;6;70%;27%;2
Stockton;Partly sunny;64;48;WNW;6;90%;32%;2
Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NW;3;58%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;46;17;E;3;73%;26%;2
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;NW;6;51%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;59;38;NE;3;75%;15%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;43;NW;5;79%;30%;2
Van Nuys;Areas of morning fog;71;52;NE;5;63%;13%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;51;NNW;13;90%;33%;2
Victorville;Partly sunny;65;39;NW;9;69%;9%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny;64;48;WNW;4;87%;38%;2
Watsonville;Partly sunny;66;47;ENE;5;80%;30%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather