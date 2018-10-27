CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;28;W;9;64%;20%;3
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;62;49;SSE;5;86%;74%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;72;48;E;6;57%;4%;3
Avalon;Sunny;78;62;S;5;32%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny;80;56;SE;5;44%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSW;8;63%;6%;3
Big Bear City;Brilliant sunshine;71;37;SW;7;39%;2%;4
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;82;40;NNW;6;20%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;58;42;SSW;8;56%;44%;4
Blythe;Sunny and very warm;93;63;SSE;5;23%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;86;60;E;5;32%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny;78;53;ENE;5;61%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;E;5;67%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and very warm;88;47;N;8;22%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;ENE;5;63%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny;75;50;N;7;56%;14%;3
China Lake;Sunshine and warm;90;50;WSW;8;19%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SE;6;30%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;77;49;W;9;60%;6%;4
Corona;Sunny and very warm;89;57;SE;5;30%;0%;4
Crescent City;A touch of rain;59;50;S;11;91%;98%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;90;58;WSW;6;17%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Warm with sunshine;88;48;WSW;7;22%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;95;60;WSW;3;21%;0%;4
Eureka;A little rain;61;50;SSE;5;86%;85%;2
Fairfield;Sunshine and nice;75;48;WNW;9;67%;6%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;80;54;NW;8;56%;0%;4
Fullerton;Sunny;83;61;ESE;3;51%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunshine;80;50;NW;6;57%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;ESE;5;65%;0%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny;70;51;W;7;77%;8%;4
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;95;60;WSW;3;21%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;N;7;68%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;87;52;W;9;23%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;81;50;NNW;11;53%;0%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;77;46;ENE;6;60%;6%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;73;48;WSW;7;69%;6%;4
Lompoc;Brilliant sunshine;74;54;NNW;10;77%;0%;4
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;79;62;ESE;5;62%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;80;60;S;5;52%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;SE;5;43%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;SE;5;43%;2%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny;80;50;NW;7;55%;1%;4
Mammoth;Sunshine and cooler;56;30;WNW;8;62%;35%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny;77;47;N;7;58%;7%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;77;48;SSW;7;65%;7%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;78;49;NNW;10;64%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;78;49;NNW;10;64%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;E;5;45%;0%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny;78;52;NW;10;64%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;71;52;WNW;7;76%;6%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;84;50;WNW;9;20%;1%;4
Montague;Cooler;62;37;W;8;55%;73%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;49;NW;6;77%;3%;3
Mount Shasta;A little p.m. rain;59;35;W;2;64%;67%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny;72;44;WNW;10;76%;7%;3
Needles;Plenty of sun;94;66;SE;6;18%;1%;4
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;74;61;E;5;69%;0%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;69;53;WNW;8;75%;8%;4
Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;ENE;5;63%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SE;6;30%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny;76;49;NE;7;54%;8%;3
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;ENE;6;69%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Hot with sunshine;96;67;WNW;4;16%;0%;4
Palmdale;Abundant sunshine;87;50;WSW;8;20%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunshine;83;45;NW;6;54%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Plenty of sun;74;55;E;6;68%;0%;4
Porterville;Abundant sunshine;80;50;SSE;5;47%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;88;49;ESE;6;37%;2%;4
Redding;Not as warm;73;43;WNW;4;60%;29%;3
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;89;57;SE;5;32%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;88;53;E;5;31%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;77;50;WNW;6;64%;3%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;76;47;W;7;66%;3%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;49;SW;7;85%;2%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;89;57;SE;6;29%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;69;53;WNW;7;69%;8%;3
San Diego;Plenty of sun;77;60;W;6;65%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;80;56;NE;4;51%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;E;5;51%;0%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;55;WNW;9;74%;9%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny;71;51;NW;7;72%;5%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;81;55;N;13;57%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;74;58;NW;11;72%;2%;4
Sandberg;Warm with sunshine;77;54;NW;10;28%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;SSE;5;55%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;78;55;NNE;5;62%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Abundant sunshine;78;54;NW;10;67%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;ENE;5;59%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;72;45;NW;6;68%;10%;3
Santa Ynez;Brilliant sunshine;85;51;NNE;6;70%;2%;4
Santee;Sunny and warm;87;57;ESE;5;38%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;31;WSW;12;34%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny;77;50;W;8;61%;3%;4
Thermal;Sunny and hot;96;56;WNW;4;22%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;25;SW;10;51%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;WSW;5;17%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;72;43;WNW;5;62%;29%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;79;49;W;8;60%;6%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;85;60;E;5;36%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;73;53;NNW;10;75%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunshine and warm;86;50;SW;6;25%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and warm;79;51;NW;5;58%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunshine, pleasant;71;49;NNW;5;75%;3%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather