CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;66;28;SW;6;38%;0%;4
Arcata;Inc. clouds;61;49;NNE;5;78%;44%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;72;47;SE;5;45%;0%;4
Avalon;Clouds breaking;73;61;WNW;7;46%;2%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;SE;5;35%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;75;43;SE;4;53%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;WNW;6;63%;3%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny, nice;75;39;NW;6;30%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;60;47;ENE;6;30%;0%;4
Blythe;Sunshine;90;64;NNW;7;32%;2%;4
Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;58;NE;5;39%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and nice;78;55;NE;7;51%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Clouds to sun;73;58;ENE;6;77%;1%;4
Campo;Sunny and nice;81;49;NE;9;37%;2%;5
Carlsbad;Turning sunny;74;52;E;7;71%;2%;4
Chico;Nice with sunshine;75;48;ENE;5;43%;0%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;WNW;5;23%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sun;83;58;ESE;6;44%;2%;4
Concord;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;SW;7;56%;1%;4
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;SSE;7;43%;1%;4
Crescent City;Afternoon rain;58;49;N;10;84%;77%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;SSW;6;35%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;80;43;NW;2;28%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;ENE;6;28%;0%;4
Eureka;Inc. clouds;60;50;NNE;6;77%;44%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;71;47;W;9;64%;1%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny;79;51;NW;5;46%;0%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;81;58;SE;4;54%;1%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;80;46;NW;5;50%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;75;60;SE;6;60%;1%;4
Hayward;Partial sunshine;65;52;WSW;6;76%;1%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;ENE;6;28%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;73;57;NNE;8;71%;2%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;81;44;W;5;27%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;81;45;NNW;8;44%;0%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;74;43;SE;5;52%;1%;4
Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;WSW;6;64%;1%;4
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;47;NW;12;83%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;79;58;SE;6;61%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;78;59;S;6;58%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;5;47%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;5;47%;2%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny;78;47;NW;5;53%;2%;4
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;32;SW;8;36%;1%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny;75;44;ESE;5;51%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;74;45;SSE;5;57%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny;76;45;NW;7;58%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;76;45;NW;7;58%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;NNE;6;57%;2%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny;75;49;NNW;8;57%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Low clouds breaking;68;52;W;6;71%;1%;4
Mojave;Nice with sunshine;78;46;NW;6;24%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny;68;36;N;5;37%;8%;3
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;64;49;ENE;6;75%;1%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;65;36;E;2;43%;1%;4
Napa County;Low clouds breaking;69;45;W;8;71%;1%;3
Needles;Abundant sunshine;89;67;NNW;7;32%;12%;4
North Island;Clouds, then sun;73;60;NNW;8;72%;2%;4
Oakland;Low clouds breaking;65;53;WSW;7;73%;1%;4
Oceanside;Turning sunny;74;52;E;7;71%;2%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sun;83;58;ESE;6;44%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;E;4;46%;1%;4
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NNE;9;62%;1%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;W;5;26%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;81;46;WSW;4;29%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;83;42;NW;4;47%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;74;53;NE;8;62%;1%;4
Porterville;Sunshine;79;48;SSE;5;40%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunshine;81;50;E;6;53%;3%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;NNE;4;39%;0%;3
Riverside;Sunny;84;60;S;6;46%;1%;4
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;SSE;7;46%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;S;5;60%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, nice;74;42;SSE;5;61%;0%;4
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;67;48;E;7;80%;1%;4
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;N;6;43%;1%;4
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;66;53;WSW;6;74%;2%;4
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;WNW;7;73%;2%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and delightful;75;56;NNE;6;65%;2%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and nice;77;58;N;6;63%;2%;4
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;63;54;W;8;71%;2%;4
San Jose;Low clouds breaking;70;50;NNW;6;67%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;NNE;10;61%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;73;58;WNW;20;69%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunshine and warm;74;53;NW;10;24%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;79;58;S;6;59%;3%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;NNE;6;58%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Clearing;72;50;NW;10;71%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;76;60;NE;6;52%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Low clouds breaking;67;45;W;5;71%;2%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;81;46;N;6;69%;2%;4
Santee;Sunshine;82;57;E;6;50%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;60;29;SW;6;39%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;WNW;5;58%;1%;4
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;95;61;NNW;4;29%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;62;25;N;4;43%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;WNW;6;29%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNW;2;59%;6%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;43;WSW;6;53%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;83;58;NE;5;40%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;68;49;NNW;11;81%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;SW;5;35%;2%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny;79;46;NW;4;52%;0%;4
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;68;49;NW;5;72%;1%;4
_____
