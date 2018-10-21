CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;70;25;SSW;3;38%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;47;S;5;83%;19%;3
Auburn;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;E;5;37%;0%;4
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;W;5;55%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;SE;5;35%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Sunny;81;42;SE;3;46%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cool;60;34;N;6;77%;26%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny, nice;74;38;NW;5;29%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Sunny;64;47;ENE;5;25%;0%;4
Blythe;Partly sunny;88;64;NNE;5;33%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny;82;58;E;5;45%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ENE;6;56%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;72;57;E;5;73%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;NE;8;35%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ENE;6;66%;0%;4
Chico;Sunny;81;50;E;4;38%;1%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;WNW;5;30%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;SSE;6;50%;3%;4
Concord;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;WSW;7;53%;2%;4
Corona;Sunny;85;56;S;6;48%;2%;4
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;56;50;SSE;6;86%;27%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;54;SSE;6;39%;4%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and pleasant;80;45;NE;2;32%;1%;4
El Centro;Mostly sunny;90;65;NW;4;32%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly sunny;59;48;SSW;5;83%;19%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;WSW;8;60%;2%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sun;83;52;NW;4;40%;0%;4
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;80;58;SE;4;57%;0%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;NW;4;45%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;ESE;6;66%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny;68;52;W;6;71%;2%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny;90;65;NW;4;32%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;72;56;N;7;69%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;80;45;WNW;6;33%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;84;45;NW;7;37%;0%;4
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;80;45;SE;5;47%;2%;4
Livermore;Sunny and nice;76;47;WSW;6;56%;2%;4
Lompoc;Turning sunny;70;47;NNW;10;80%;0%;4
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;SSE;6;65%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;SSW;6;70%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSE;5;56%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSE;5;56%;2%;4
Madera;Sunshine;82;47;NNW;4;46%;2%;4
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;70;35;SSW;5;37%;2%;4
Marysville;Sunny and pleasant;80;44;SE;4;45%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Sunny and nice;80;45;SSE;4;51%;0%;4
Merced;Sunshine;81;45;NW;6;49%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunshine;81;45;NW;6;49%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;79;59;NNE;5;51%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;80;49;NNW;7;51%;1%;4
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;69;50;NW;6;73%;2%;4
Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;NW;6;32%;2%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;75;32;SE;3;36%;13%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;63;49;WSW;6;76%;1%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;72;35;SSE;1;36%;4%;4
Napa County;Sunny and beautiful;70;44;W;8;72%;2%;4
Needles;Partly sunny;88;67;N;6;35%;25%;4
North Island;Clouds break;73;59;NNW;5;70%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunshine, but cool;65;53;W;7;75%;2%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ENE;6;66%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;SSE;6;50%;3%;4
Oroville;Sunshine, pleasant;80;49;E;4;41%;2%;4
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;73;57;NE;8;66%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;W;5;28%;1%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and nice;80;48;WSW;5;32%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunshine;86;41;NW;4;39%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;73;54;NE;7;66%;0%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;ESE;5;38%;2%;4
Ramona;Brilliant sunshine;80;51;ENE;6;56%;1%;4
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;83;44;NE;4;33%;2%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;W;6;55%;2%;4
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;82;53;SSE;6;56%;3%;4
Sacramento;Sunny and nice;79;47;SSW;5;54%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny and nice;79;42;SSE;4;56%;1%;4
Salinas;Cool with sunshine;69;49;ESE;8;78%;1%;4
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;NNW;5;51%;2%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and cool;66;52;WNW;6;77%;3%;4
San Diego;Clearing;74;60;NW;6;75%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;76;56;NNW;5;60%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;N;5;56%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and cool;63;54;W;8;78%;3%;4
San Jose;Sunlit and beautiful;72;49;NNW;6;64%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;77;46;ENE;10;56%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;72;58;WNW;13;70%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;74;54;NW;9;27%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;78;59;SSW;6;66%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;76;51;NNE;6;63%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;74;50;NNW;9;69%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;E;6;59%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Cool with sunshine;68;45;W;5;76%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Brilliant sunshine;83;44;N;6;69%;2%;4
Santee;Abundant sunshine;81;57;NE;6;53%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;29;SW;5;42%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;WNW;6;51%;1%;4
Thermal;Plenty of sun;93;62;NW;4;33%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;65;25;N;3;43%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;82;61;NW;5;36%;5%;4
Ukiah;Nice with sunshine;80;42;N;2;51%;3%;4
Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;80;43;WSW;5;48%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Sunshine;81;58;ESE;5;49%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;69;51;NNW;9;79%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and beautiful;77;46;SSW;5;44%;3%;4
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;NW;4;47%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunshine;69;49;SW;5;73%;1%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather