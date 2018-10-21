CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and warm;72;27;S;4;36%;0%;4
Arcata;Fog in the morning;61;45;E;5;75%;0%;3
Auburn;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;E;5;31%;0%;4
Avalon;Mostly sunny;76;60;WNW;5;38%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;85;56;ESE;5;29%;13%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;SE;3;39%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Clouds and sun, cool;61;35;SW;6;66%;30%;5
Bishop;Sunlit and pleasant;74;41;WNW;6;28%;14%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;ENE;5;24%;0%;4
Blythe;Partly sunny;90;65;ENE;7;32%;3%;4
Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSE;5;35%;6%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;ENE;7;44%;3%;4
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;75;55;E;5;59%;2%;4
Campo;Clouds and sun, nice;81;49;NE;8;34%;1%;5
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;76;52;E;6;54%;1%;4
Chico;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;ENE;4;32%;0%;4
China Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;NNW;5;28%;38%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;6;38%;9%;4
Concord;Areas of morning fog;80;50;SW;5;51%;1%;4
Corona;Warm with sunshine;86;57;S;6;37%;9%;4
Crescent City;Fog in the morning;58;47;NW;4;81%;10%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;SE;6;41%;26%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;80;47;ESE;4;30%;19%;4
El Centro;Clouds and sun;90;62;NW;5;33%;0%;4
Eureka;Fog in the morning;60;45;ENE;5;76%;0%;3
Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;80;48;WSW;6;54%;1%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;NW;4;32%;2%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;83;59;ESE;4;44%;5%;4
Hanford;Abundant sunshine;85;48;NW;4;41%;4%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;61;S;6;55%;4%;4
Hayward;Fog in the morning;72;52;WSW;6;64%;2%;4
Imperial;Clouds and sun;90;62;NW;5;33%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;74;56;ESE;7;58%;1%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;W;6;30%;13%;4
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;NW;6;31%;1%;4
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;83;46;ESE;5;41%;2%;4
Livermore;Sunshine;81;48;WSW;5;49%;2%;4
Lompoc;Cooler with sunshine;71;49;NNW;8;68%;1%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;5;55%;4%;4
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSW;6;54%;4%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;47%;7%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;47%;7%;4
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;85;49;NNW;4;39%;2%;4
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;71;35;SSW;4;34%;0%;4
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;E;4;40%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;SSE;4;41%;0%;4
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;84;48;NW;5;42%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;84;48;NW;5;42%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;83;57;ENE;6;38%;1%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;NNW;7;44%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Fog in the morning;72;52;NNW;6;70%;2%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny;78;49;NNW;7;27%;22%;4
Montague;Sunny and warm;75;34;NNE;2;33%;9%;3
Monterey Rabr;Fog in the morning;65;49;W;6;74%;2%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;73;36;NW;1;33%;0%;4
Napa County;Fog in the morning;73;45;W;7;68%;1%;4
Needles;Partly sunny;88;68;N;7;33%;44%;4
North Island;Mostly sunny;74;58;ENE;6;63%;1%;4
Oakland;Fog in the morning;68;54;WSW;7;69%;3%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;76;52;E;6;54%;1%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;6;38%;9%;4
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;ENE;4;35%;2%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and nice;76;58;NE;7;54%;2%;4
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;91;67;W;5;29%;6%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;80;50;SW;5;32%;12%;4
Paso Robles;Sunshine;87;43;W;4;35%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NE;8;55%;2%;4
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;84;52;ESE;5;34%;16%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny;82;50;ENE;6;49%;2%;4
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;84;47;N;4;32%;0%;3
Riverside;Sunshine and warm;86;57;WNW;6;42%;9%;4
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;84;52;NE;6;43%;10%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;SSW;5;48%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;SSE;4;48%;0%;4
Salinas;Areas of morning fog;72;49;SSE;9;70%;1%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;84;57;NW;5;40%;9%;4
San Carlos;Areas of morning fog;71;53;W;6;69%;3%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;WNW;6;66%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;N;6;45%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;79;59;NE;6;44%;1%;4
San Francisco;Areas of morning fog;65;54;W;8;71%;3%;4
San Jose;Areas of morning fog;75;51;NNW;6;60%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny, not as warm;79;50;ENE;6;53%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny, not as warm;76;59;WNW;10;66%;3%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;73;56;NW;9;28%;9%;4
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;81;59;SW;6;52%;4%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;N;6;59%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Cooler with sunshine;75;51;NNW;7;59%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSW;6;46%;5%;4
Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;73;46;WSW;5;70%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny;84;47;NNE;6;66%;2%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny;84;55;NE;6;43%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;62;29;WSW;5;40%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;WNW;5;45%;1%;4
Thermal;Partly sunny;93;64;NW;5;33%;4%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;66;25;SW;3;41%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun;82;61;NW;6;36%;10%;4
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;84;43;ENE;2;45%;1%;4
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;84;46;WSW;4;42%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;5;40%;7%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and nice;71;49;NNW;6;69%;1%;4
Victorville;Clouds and sun, nice;77;48;SSW;5;35%;16%;4
Visalia;Sunny;84;50;NW;4;41%;9%;4
Watsonville;Areas of morning fog;73;50;SSW;5;63%;1%;4
