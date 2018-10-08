CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;32;N;8;56%;2%;3

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;64;46;NNE;7;77%;5%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SE;5;46%;7%;4

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;70;59;SSE;6;73%;26%;5

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;ESE;4;34%;1%;5

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;47%;6%;4

Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;61;32;SW;6;72%;2%;5

Bishop;Sunshine and nice;76;43;NW;5;26%;1%;5

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;ESE;6;52%;10%;5

Blythe;Sunny and nice;87;63;S;6;28%;0%;5

Burbank;Sunny, but cool;76;57;SSE;5;58%;0%;5

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;73;59;ENE;7;62%;1%;5

Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;71;57;SE;8;75%;1%;5

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;76;44;NNW;9;49%;1%;5

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;71;54;SSE;7;70%;1%;5

Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;ENE;4;47%;5%;4

China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;83;51;SW;6;26%;0%;5

Chino;Sunny and cool;78;54;SW;6;58%;26%;5

Concord;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;SW;6;49%;2%;4

Corona;Sunny;80;54;S;7;56%;0%;5

Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;47;NNW;15;86%;12%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;SW;7;29%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny;80;53;SW;7;30%;0%;5

El Centro;Sunny;89;63;SW;5;34%;0%;5

Eureka;Clouds limiting sun;63;48;N;9;78%;5%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and nice;81;55;WSW;6;55%;2%;4

Fresno;Sunny;84;57;NW;5;37%;0%;5

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;ESE;4;59%;1%;5

Hanford;Sunshine;84;51;NE;4;47%;1%;5

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;72;61;S;6;69%;1%;5

Hayward;Sunny and nice;76;58;WSW;6;58%;2%;4

Imperial;Sunny;89;63;SW;5;34%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;E;7;69%;2%;5

Lancaster;Sunny;79;53;SW;9;34%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;WNW;5;34%;0%;5

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;51%;5%;4

Livermore;Sunlit and pleasant;81;55;WSW;5;50%;2%;4

Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;E;7;77%;1%;5

Long Beach;Turning sunny;75;60;SSE;6;65%;1%;5

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;59;SSW;6;69%;1%;5

Los Angeles;Clouds break;76;58;S;5;67%;2%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;76;58;S;5;67%;2%;5

Madera;Abundant sunshine;83;54;NNW;4;48%;2%;5

Mammoth;Clouds and sun, cool;63;35;NNW;8;56%;4%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;SE;4;50%;6%;4

Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;82;54;SSE;5;41%;6%;4

Merced;Sunshine;83;53;W;4;42%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;53;W;4;42%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;75;57;ESE;6;61%;2%;5

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;N;5;43%;1%;4

Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;74;57;ESE;6;63%;2%;4

Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;W;8;30%;1%;5

Montague;Clouds and sun, cool;67;36;N;7;61%;12%;4

Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;68;56;SE;6;71%;0%;5

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;36;NNW;6;61%;9%;3

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;WSW;7;68%;26%;4

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;SSE;6;20%;1%;5

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;62;ESE;7;69%;2%;5

Oakland;Sunny and nice;72;59;SW;7;68%;26%;4

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;71;54;SSE;7;70%;1%;5

Ontario;Sunny and cool;78;54;SW;6;58%;26%;5

Oroville;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;4;50%;6%;4

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;ENE;8;76%;1%;5

Palm Springs;Sunshine;89;63;WNW;5;29%;0%;5

Palmdale;Sunshine;79;50;SW;10;35%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;80;48;SSW;7;56%;0%;5

Point Mugu;Clearing;70;57;SSE;8;71%;1%;5

Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;83;53;SE;5;40%;1%;5

Ramona;Sunny and cool;77;48;ESE;6;62%;2%;5

Redding;Mostly cloudy;85;55;N;7;40%;4%;3

Riverside;Sunny;80;54;SW;6;62%;0%;5

Riverside March;Sunny and cool;78;50;ESE;6;61%;2%;5

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;S;4;53%;3%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;4;47%;3%;4

Salinas;Brilliant sunshine;71;56;NNE;9;66%;0%;5

San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;79;53;S;6;58%;0%;5

San Carlos;Sunny and delightful;75;58;SW;6;65%;2%;4

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;SSE;6;74%;2%;5

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NE;6;69%;2%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;73;59;ESE;6;67%;2%;5

San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;70;58;WSW;8;70%;26%;4

San Jose;Sunny and delightful;77;56;SE;7;56%;2%;4

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and cool;71;53;NE;6;74%;0%;5

San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;70;60;S;7;79%;2%;5

Sandberg;Sunny;70;50;SW;11;35%;1%;5

Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;76;59;SSW;6;66%;26%;5

Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;71;56;SSE;6;78%;2%;5

Santa Maria;Sunlit and nice;73;56;NE;7;74%;1%;5

Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;73;61;SSW;6;65%;1%;5

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;53;SW;5;62%;2%;4

Santa Ynez;Sunny;78;52;NNE;6;81%;1%;5

Santee;Brilliant sunshine;79;56;E;6;54%;2%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;62;34;SW;6;52%;4%;5

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;WNW;5;48%;2%;4

Thermal;Brilliant sunshine;91;58;NW;6;29%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;64;30;SW;6;55%;5%;5

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;SW;6;28%;1%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;82;49;W;4;51%;2%;4

Vacaville;Sunshine;85;54;SW;4;42%;3%;4

Van Nuys;Sunshine, but cool;76;56;SSE;5;62%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;70;53;E;6;80%;1%;5

Victorville;Sunny;77;48;SSW;7;46%;1%;5

Visalia;Sunny;83;53;SW;4;46%;0%;5

Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;69;56;WSW;6;70%;1%;4

