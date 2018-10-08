CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;32;N;8;56%;2%;3
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;64;46;NNE;7;77%;5%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SE;5;46%;7%;4
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;70;59;SSE;6;73%;26%;5
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;ESE;4;34%;1%;5
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;47%;6%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;61;32;SW;6;72%;2%;5
Bishop;Sunshine and nice;76;43;NW;5;26%;1%;5
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;ESE;6;52%;10%;5
Blythe;Sunny and nice;87;63;S;6;28%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;76;57;SSE;5;58%;0%;5
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;73;59;ENE;7;62%;1%;5
Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;71;57;SE;8;75%;1%;5
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;76;44;NNW;9;49%;1%;5
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;71;54;SSE;7;70%;1%;5
Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;ENE;4;47%;5%;4
China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;83;51;SW;6;26%;0%;5
Chino;Sunny and cool;78;54;SW;6;58%;26%;5
Concord;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;SW;6;49%;2%;4
Corona;Sunny;80;54;S;7;56%;0%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;47;NNW;15;86%;12%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;SW;7;29%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny;80;53;SW;7;30%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunny;89;63;SW;5;34%;0%;5
Eureka;Clouds limiting sun;63;48;N;9;78%;5%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and nice;81;55;WSW;6;55%;2%;4
Fresno;Sunny;84;57;NW;5;37%;0%;5
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;ESE;4;59%;1%;5
Hanford;Sunshine;84;51;NE;4;47%;1%;5
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;72;61;S;6;69%;1%;5
Hayward;Sunny and nice;76;58;WSW;6;58%;2%;4
Imperial;Sunny;89;63;SW;5;34%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;E;7;69%;2%;5
Lancaster;Sunny;79;53;SW;9;34%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;WNW;5;34%;0%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;51%;5%;4
Livermore;Sunlit and pleasant;81;55;WSW;5;50%;2%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;E;7;77%;1%;5
Long Beach;Turning sunny;75;60;SSE;6;65%;1%;5
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;59;SSW;6;69%;1%;5
Los Angeles;Clouds break;76;58;S;5;67%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;76;58;S;5;67%;2%;5
Madera;Abundant sunshine;83;54;NNW;4;48%;2%;5
Mammoth;Clouds and sun, cool;63;35;NNW;8;56%;4%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;SE;4;50%;6%;4
Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;82;54;SSE;5;41%;6%;4
Merced;Sunshine;83;53;W;4;42%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;53;W;4;42%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;75;57;ESE;6;61%;2%;5
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;N;5;43%;1%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;74;57;ESE;6;63%;2%;4
Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;W;8;30%;1%;5
Montague;Clouds and sun, cool;67;36;N;7;61%;12%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;68;56;SE;6;71%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;36;NNW;6;61%;9%;3
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;WSW;7;68%;26%;4
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;SSE;6;20%;1%;5
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;62;ESE;7;69%;2%;5
Oakland;Sunny and nice;72;59;SW;7;68%;26%;4
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;71;54;SSE;7;70%;1%;5
Ontario;Sunny and cool;78;54;SW;6;58%;26%;5
Oroville;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;4;50%;6%;4
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;ENE;8;76%;1%;5
Palm Springs;Sunshine;89;63;WNW;5;29%;0%;5
Palmdale;Sunshine;79;50;SW;10;35%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;80;48;SSW;7;56%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Clearing;70;57;SSE;8;71%;1%;5
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;83;53;SE;5;40%;1%;5
Ramona;Sunny and cool;77;48;ESE;6;62%;2%;5
Redding;Mostly cloudy;85;55;N;7;40%;4%;3
Riverside;Sunny;80;54;SW;6;62%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunny and cool;78;50;ESE;6;61%;2%;5
Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;S;4;53%;3%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;4;47%;3%;4
Salinas;Brilliant sunshine;71;56;NNE;9;66%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;79;53;S;6;58%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and delightful;75;58;SW;6;65%;2%;4
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;SSE;6;74%;2%;5
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NE;6;69%;2%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;73;59;ESE;6;67%;2%;5
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;70;58;WSW;8;70%;26%;4
San Jose;Sunny and delightful;77;56;SE;7;56%;2%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and cool;71;53;NE;6;74%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;70;60;S;7;79%;2%;5
Sandberg;Sunny;70;50;SW;11;35%;1%;5
Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;76;59;SSW;6;66%;26%;5
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;71;56;SSE;6;78%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Sunlit and nice;73;56;NE;7;74%;1%;5
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;73;61;SSW;6;65%;1%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;53;SW;5;62%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny;78;52;NNE;6;81%;1%;5
Santee;Brilliant sunshine;79;56;E;6;54%;2%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;62;34;SW;6;52%;4%;5
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;WNW;5;48%;2%;4
Thermal;Brilliant sunshine;91;58;NW;6;29%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;64;30;SW;6;55%;5%;5
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;SW;6;28%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;82;49;W;4;51%;2%;4
Vacaville;Sunshine;85;54;SW;4;42%;3%;4
Van Nuys;Sunshine, but cool;76;56;SSE;5;62%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;70;53;E;6;80%;1%;5
Victorville;Sunny;77;48;SSW;7;46%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunny;83;53;SW;4;46%;0%;5
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;69;56;WSW;6;70%;1%;4
