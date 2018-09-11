CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;More sun than clouds;69;33;WNW;5;43%;10%;6
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;60;50;NNW;6;89%;29%;3
Auburn;Not as warm;75;54;SSE;6;32%;1%;6
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;73;60;WNW;5;75%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;N;5;26%;1%;7
Beale AFB;Not as warm;79;53;SE;8;43%;1%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;WSW;10;45%;2%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;45;NW;8;15%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cooler;61;48;SE;10;30%;1%;7
Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;74;SSW;8;13%;0%;8
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;83;61;SE;6;55%;1%;7
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;77;61;ENE;7;67%;1%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;NNE;7;70%;0%;7
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;48;WNW;12;23%;0%;8
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NNE;7;65%;0%;7
Chico;More sun than clouds;80;55;SE;5;37%;3%;6
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;63;WSW;14;12%;0%;7
Chino;Clear;87;60;SW;7;52%;2%;7
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;SW;11;47%;1%;6
Corona;Low clouds, then sun;89;58;SSW;7;51%;1%;7
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;60;48;S;5;87%;30%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;99;63;WSW;20;15%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;94;58;SW;16;15%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;71;W;8;18%;0%;8
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;60;50;NNW;6;87%;29%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;WSW;11;51%;1%;6
Fresno;Abundant sunshine;89;57;NW;8;28%;1%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SSE;4;57%;1%;7
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;NNW;6;30%;2%;7
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;76;64;S;7;68%;1%;7
Hayward;Clouds breaking;67;56;WSW;10;67%;2%;6
Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;71;W;8;18%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Clearing;74;64;N;7;67%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;WSW;15;18%;1%;8
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;90;52;NNW;8;26%;2%;7
Lincoln;Not as warm;80;54;SSE;7;41%;2%;6
Livermore;Sunny and cooler;74;53;WSW;11;54%;2%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;51;NW;10;73%;2%;7
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;65%;1%;7
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;SW;6;71%;1%;7
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;SSE;5;64%;1%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;SSE;5;64%;1%;7
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;NW;6;33%;2%;7
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;66;39;NW;5;44%;66%;6
Marysville;Not as warm;80;54;SSE;6;40%;1%;6
Mather AFB;Not as warm;80;52;SSE;8;43%;1%;6
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;85;48;NNW;7;39%;2%;7
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;85;48;NNW;7;39%;2%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;N;5;57%;0%;7
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NNW;8;38%;2%;7
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;W;9;61%;2%;6
Mojave;Sunny and breezy;90;58;W;15;15%;0%;8
Montague;Partly sunny;70;40;NNW;4;45%;38%;6
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;65;53;WNW;9;74%;2%;6
Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;68;40;NNW;2;53%;69%;6
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;72;50;WSW;11;60%;1%;6
Needles;Sunny and hot;108;79;SW;9;9%;0%;7
North Island;Clouds breaking;74;63;NNW;7;70%;0%;7
Oakland;Turning sunny;68;56;WSW;10;67%;2%;6
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NNE;7;65%;0%;7
Ontario;Clear;87;60;SW;7;52%;2%;7
Oroville;More sun than clouds;80;54;SE;5;40%;2%;6
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;73;60;E;8;80%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;104;72;WNW;7;19%;0%;8
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SW;15;21%;1%;8
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;87;45;NW;8;37%;2%;7
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;ESE;7;73%;1%;5
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;90;52;NNW;6;31%;2%;7
Ramona;Afternoon sun;87;52;E;6;45%;2%;7
Redding;Partly sunny;81;51;SW;5;35%;12%;6
Riverside;Clear;89;58;WSW;6;50%;0%;7
Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;88;55;NE;6;46%;2%;8
Sacramento;Not as warm;78;54;S;7;49%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Not as warm;78;51;SSE;8;45%;1%;6
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;S;10;69%;2%;6
San Bernardino;Sunny;89;59;S;6;47%;1%;8
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;67;57;W;10;64%;2%;6
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;65;NW;7;62%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;78;60;NNW;5;64%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;N;6;63%;0%;7
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;W;12;65%;2%;6
San Jose;Clouds, then sun;73;53;NNW;9;58%;2%;6
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;75;49;N;11;56%;2%;6
San Nicolas Island;Clouds to sun;72;57;NW;8;77%;2%;5
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;80;57;NW;12;24%;1%;8
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;59%;1%;7
Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;74;55;N;6;71%;2%;7
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;72;50;WSW;9;68%;2%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;SSE;7;67%;1%;7
Santa Rosa;Clouds break;75;49;W;7;55%;2%;6
Santa Ynez;Clouds breaking;82;48;N;6;73%;2%;7
Santee;Turning sunny;86;61;E;6;38%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;65;38;WSW;11;23%;0%;7
Stockton;Sunny, not as warm;79;53;WSW;8;45%;2%;6
Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;67;NW;5;19%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;28;SSW;13;23%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;101;68;WSW;9;13%;0%;8
Ukiah;Partly sunny;77;46;NW;7;46%;3%;6
Vacaville;Sunny, not as warm;80;51;SW;7;41%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;81;61;SSE;6;57%;1%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds break;69;50;NW;8;74%;2%;7
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;SSW;10;29%;0%;8
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;NW;6;39%;1%;7
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;WSW;7;66%;2%;6
