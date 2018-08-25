CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun;83;43;WNW;9;32%;2%;8
Arcata;Turning sunny;65;52;N;7;78%;0%;5
Auburn;Hazy sun;86;58;SE;5;29%;1%;8
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;73;60;WNW;7;71%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;96;64;ENE;6;24%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;88;55;SSE;7;43%;1%;8
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;77;46;WSW;7;47%;0%;10
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;97;51;NW;5;14%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;73;58;E;8;25%;3%;8
Blythe;Plenty of sun;107;79;SSW;9;20%;0%;9
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;85;64;SSE;6;51%;0%;8
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;78;63;SSE;7;65%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Clouds break;78;65;W;8;69%;0%;8
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;50;W;12;29%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;80;63;WSW;8;65%;0%;8
Chico;Hazy sunshine;90;59;SE;5;35%;1%;8
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;103;67;WSW;8;14%;0%;9
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;89;61;SW;7;48%;0%;8
Concord;Clouds breaking;81;59;SW;10;50%;1%;7
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SW;7;47%;0%;9
Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;63;54;NNW;13;79%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;72;WSW;11;14%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;98;64;SW;15;18%;0%;9
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WSW;6;28%;0%;9
Eureka;Turning sunny;63;52;N;7;79%;0%;5
Fairfield;Low clouds, then sun;80;55;WSW;11;57%;1%;7
Fresno;Hazy sun;95;61;NW;5;35%;0%;8
Fullerton;Clouds break;85;67;SSE;5;54%;0%;8
Hanford;Warm with hazy sun;95;57;NNW;4;33%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;78;68;SW;7;67%;0%;8
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;WSW;8;68%;1%;7
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WSW;6;28%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;77;66;NW;9;68%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;SW;12;19%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Hazy and warm;95;57;NW;6;32%;0%;8
Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;89;56;SSE;6;40%;2%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;55;WSW;8;50%;1%;8
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;NNW;10;76%;0%;8
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;82;68;SW;6;61%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;6;63%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;S;6;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;S;6;58%;0%;8
Madera;Hazy sunshine;93;56;NW;5;35%;0%;8
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;81;45;NW;7;35%;2%;8
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;89;55;SSE;6;40%;1%;8
Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;88;53;S;8;45%;0%;8
Merced;Hazy sunshine;91;55;W;7;41%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;91;55;W;7;41%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;84;67;W;7;56%;0%;8
Modesto;Hazy sunshine;90;57;NNW;7;41%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;NW;8;67%;1%;7
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;W;12;17%;0%;9
Montague;Hazy sunshine;84;47;N;6;35%;5%;7
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;66;57;W;7;77%;1%;8
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun;81;47;NNW;2;41%;3%;8
Napa County;Turning sunny;71;55;SW;11;72%;1%;7
Needles;Sunny and very warm;109;83;SSW;9;16%;0%;9
North Island;Clouds, then sun;77;69;NW;9;67%;0%;8
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;69;58;SW;9;73%;1%;7
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;80;63;WSW;8;65%;0%;8
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;89;61;SW;7;48%;0%;8
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;89;57;ESE;5;39%;2%;8
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;SW;9;79%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;77;WNW;6;19%;0%;9
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;SW;14;22%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Clouds breaking;87;51;S;8;49%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Clouds break;75;62;WSW;9;73%;0%;8
Porterville;Hazy sunshine;94;58;SE;6;33%;0%;9
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;E;7;52%;0%;10
Redding;Hazy sunshine;92;61;S;6;35%;1%;7
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;WSW;7;48%;0%;9
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SW;7;44%;0%;9
Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;86;55;S;7;51%;2%;8
Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;86;55;SSE;8;52%;0%;8
Salinas;Clearing;68;57;NW;8;74%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;SSW;6;46%;0%;9
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;WSW;8;65%;1%;7
San Diego;Clouds to sun;79;67;NW;8;63%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;NW;7;66%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;80;67;W;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco;Clouds to sun;66;57;WSW;10;72%;1%;7
San Jose;Nice with sunshine;78;59;ENE;8;57%;1%;8
San Luis Obispo;Clouds break;74;55;NW;8;66%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;73;62;WNW;14;76%;1%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;WNW;13;24%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;83;65;SSW;6;56%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;57;N;6;68%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Clouds to sun;71;56;NW;7;74%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;78;67;SSE;7;70%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;52;SW;6;67%;1%;7
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;N;6;77%;2%;8
Santee;Clouds, then sun;87;63;N;7;39%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and nice;76;40;WSW;7;28%;0%;9
Stockton;Hazy sunshine;88;55;NNW;6;45%;1%;8
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;75;NW;5;20%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and nice;77;36;SW;9;29%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;102;72;WSW;7;14%;0%;9
Ukiah;Hazy sun;89;53;SW;4;40%;0%;8
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;SW;7;47%;2%;8
Van Nuys;Clearing;84;63;SSE;6;50%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;NNW;8;79%;0%;8
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SSW;8;29%;0%;9
Visalia;Hazy sun, seasonable;93;57;NW;5;46%;0%;9
Watsonville;Clouds breaking;68;57;WSW;6;71%;1%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather