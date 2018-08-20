CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sun;86;45;E;4;31%;9%;8
Arcata;Partly cloudy;65;53;NW;6;79%;0%;5
Auburn;Hazy sunshine;87;59;SSE;5;34%;0%;8
Avalon;Partly cloudy;75;62;WNW;6;71%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;NE;7;20%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;87;57;SSE;8;52%;0%;8
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;48;SW;7;47%;40%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;56;NW;6;15%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;76;60;ENE;6;26%;0%;9
Blythe;Partly sunny;105;85;S;10;32%;4%;10
Burbank;Partly cloudy;88;64;SSE;6;54%;0%;9
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;80;63;W;7;67%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;79;67;SW;8;73%;0%;9
Campo;A t-storm around;92;58;S;12;39%;40%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, mild;81;66;WSW;8;68%;0%;9
Chico;Hazy sunshine;91;59;SE;5;35%;0%;8
China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;69;SW;10;13%;0%;9
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;WSW;7;51%;0%;10
Concord;Mostly sunny;82;61;WSW;11;55%;6%;8
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;94;64;W;7;51%;0%;10
Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;62;54;SSE;4;84%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;103;71;WSW;10;20%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;98;66;SW;16;17%;0%;10
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;SSE;8;38%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly cloudy;64;53;WNW;6;81%;25%;5
Fairfield;Hazy sunshine;78;57;WSW;12;63%;6%;8
Fresno;Hazy sun;96;64;NW;5;34%;0%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;5;57%;0%;10
Hanford;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;59;WNW;4;32%;2%;9
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;80;68;SW;7;73%;0%;9
Hayward;Sunshine and cool;72;59;W;8;69%;10%;9
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;SSE;8;38%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;78;68;WNW;8;74%;0%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;66;WSW;13;18%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Warm with hazy sun;95;59;NW;7;32%;0%;9
Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;88;58;SSE;6;45%;2%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;8;57%;6%;9
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;69;55;NNW;10;79%;1%;6
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;83;68;SW;6;65%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;67;SW;6;67%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;65;SSW;6;63%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;65;SSW;6;63%;0%;9
Madera;Hazy and seasonable;95;59;NW;5;34%;2%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;85;53;S;5;31%;27%;8
Marysville;Hazy sun;89;56;SSE;6;43%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Hazy sun;86;56;S;8;53%;0%;8
Merced;Hazy sunshine;92;57;WNW;6;46%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;92;57;WNW;6;46%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;86;69;WNW;6;57%;0%;9
Modesto;Hazy sun;90;59;NNW;6;46%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;73;59;N;8;71%;9%;9
Mojave;Mostly sunny;96;66;W;13;16%;0%;10
Montague;Warm with hazy sun;92;53;SSE;3;27%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;56;W;7;79%;11%;5
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;87;48;N;1;35%;0%;8
Napa County;Sunshine and cool;71;57;WSW;11;78%;8%;8
Needles;Clouds and sun, warm;108;88;SSE;11;28%;8%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;78;70;NW;8;71%;0%;9
Oakland;Partly cloudy;68;60;WSW;10;76%;44%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny, mild;81;66;WSW;8;68%;0%;9
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;WSW;7;51%;0%;10
Oroville;Hazy sun;91;57;SE;4;40%;2%;8
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;75;63;WSW;8;82%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;WNW;6;25%;0%;10
Palmdale;Partly sunny;96;67;SW;15;19%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;87;51;S;9;49%;1%;9
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;77;63;NW;8;77%;0%;6
Porterville;Hazy sunshine;97;60;SSE;6;27%;2%;9
Ramona;Partly sunny;90;59;NNE;7;52%;0%;10
Redding;Hazy sun;94;61;SE;6;34%;0%;8
Riverside;Partly sunny;95;65;WSW;7;48%;0%;10
Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;62;SSW;7;43%;0%;10
Sacramento;Hazy sun;84;56;S;7;56%;2%;8
Sacramento International;Hazy sun;85;56;S;8;60%;0%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny;68;57;NNW;9;78%;8%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;94;64;SSW;7;45%;0%;10
San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;72;59;WSW;8;68%;12%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;WNW;7;68%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, humid;82;66;WNW;6;71%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;82;68;WNW;7;65%;0%;9
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;67;60;WSW;11;73%;14%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny;78;59;ENE;8;62%;9%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;NW;7;65%;3%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;75;62;WNW;10;74%;0%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;86;63;WSW;13;28%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;85;67;SW;6;58%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;76;60;NNW;6;69%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;73;57;NW;7;74%;1%;9
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;79;66;SW;7;77%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;73;55;WSW;6;73%;7%;8
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;87;54;NNE;6;75%;1%;9
Santee;Partly sunny;89;66;WNW;6;52%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;78;38;WSW;6;30%;0%;9
Stockton;Hazy sunshine;87;57;NW;6;50%;3%;8
Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;109;79;NW;7;28%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;35;SSW;7;33%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;103;76;SW;9;24%;40%;10
Ukiah;Hazy sun, seasonable;91;54;SW;5;43%;1%;8
Vacaville;Hazy sun;86;58;SW;9;53%;3%;8
Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;86;64;SSE;6;55%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;7;80%;1%;6
Victorville;Partly sunny;94;62;SSW;11;28%;0%;10
Visalia;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;59;WNW;5;42%;0%;9
Watsonville;Lots of sun, nice;67;57;WSW;6;75%;9%;9
