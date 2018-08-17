CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Dimmed sunshine;92;44;WSW;5;25%;0%;8
Arcata;Clouds, then sun;67;53;NNW;6;75%;0%;7
Auburn;Hot with hazy sun;97;66;SE;5;23%;0%;9
Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;64;W;7;55%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;70;SE;5;26%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Hazy, warm and smoky;99;60;SE;4;34%;1%;8
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;78;51;W;6;51%;3%;11
Bishop;Sunny;101;60;NW;5;19%;2%;10
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun and smoky;82;66;ENE;5;20%;2%;9
Blythe;Mostly sunny;109;85;SSW;8;36%;0%;10
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;SSE;6;51%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;82;65;WNW;7;66%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;80;69;W;8;75%;1%;9
Campo;Plenty of sun;91;61;WSW;12;52%;2%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;82;70;WSW;8;69%;1%;10
Chico;Hot with hazy sun;101;66;E;4;27%;0%;8
China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;76;W;6;21%;2%;10
Chino;Sunny and seasonable;93;68;WSW;7;52%;2%;10
Concord;Dimmed sunshine, hot;97;58;SW;7;37%;2%;9
Corona;Sunny and warm;95;66;SW;7;52%;2%;10
Crescent City;Afternoon sun;64;53;S;8;75%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;106;78;WSW;9;23%;1%;10
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;104;71;SW;9;21%;1%;10
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;109;85;W;6;34%;6%;10
Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;65;53;N;7;77%;0%;7
Fairfield;Dimmed sunshine;94;55;WSW;9;42%;2%;9
Fresno;Hazy sun and hot;104;70;NW;7;24%;0%;9
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;88;71;S;5;57%;0%;9
Hanford;Hazy sun and hot;103;64;NNW;5;31%;0%;9
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;SW;8;71%;0%;9
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;WSW;7;55%;2%;9
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;109;85;W;6;34%;6%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;79;68;NW;9;75%;1%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;101;74;WSW;11;23%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;103;65;NNW;8;23%;0%;9
Lincoln;Hazy sun and hot;100;61;SE;5;30%;1%;9
Livermore;Dimmed sunshine;96;56;WSW;8;33%;1%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;NNW;10;77%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;85;70;WSW;7;63%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;84;69;SSW;7;63%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSW;6;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSW;6;58%;0%;10
Madera;Hazy sun and hot;103;63;NW;7;28%;0%;9
Mammoth;Dimmed sunshine;91;53;NW;4;25%;0%;8
Marysville;Hazy sun and warm;100;59;SE;4;31%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;99;58;SSE;5;31%;0%;9
Merced;Hazy and hot;100;60;NW;7;27%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hazy and hot;100;60;NW;7;27%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;87;70;W;7;59%;0%;9
Modesto;Hazy, hot and smoky;100;64;NNW;8;25%;1%;9
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;N;8;60%;2%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;WNW;10;22%;0%;10
Montague;Hazy, hot and smoky;95;53;N;3;25%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;69;53;NE;6;71%;1%;8
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun and warm;91;50;NNW;1;33%;0%;8
Napa County;Hazy sunshine;81;52;SW;8;59%;2%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;113;90;SSW;6;27%;0%;10
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;WNW;9;72%;0%;9
Oakland;Partly cloudy;74;54;SW;8;64%;2%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;82;70;WSW;8;69%;1%;10
Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;93;68;WSW;7;52%;2%;10
Oroville;Hazy and warm;99;63;E;4;34%;2%;8
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;76;64;SSW;8;81%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;85;WNW;6;31%;2%;10
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;101;72;SW;12;25%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;101;56;W;8;34%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;65;WSW;8;76%;0%;9
Porterville;Hot with hazy sun;102;67;SSE;6;34%;2%;9
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;64;ESE;7;53%;1%;10
Redding;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;104;64;SE;4;24%;0%;8
Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;96;68;SW;7;48%;2%;10
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;SSW;7;48%;2%;10
Sacramento;Hot with hazy sun;97;58;S;5;38%;1%;9
Sacramento International;Hazy, hot and smoky;98;58;SSE;4;39%;1%;9
Salinas;Sunny and beautiful;76;53;ENE;8;62%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;95;68;SSW;6;48%;2%;10
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;80;55;W;8;58%;2%;8
San Diego;Partly cloudy;82;71;WNW;7;66%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;83;67;WNW;7;72%;1%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;84;70;WNW;7;66%;0%;10
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;71;54;WSW;10;69%;2%;8
San Jose;Sunny and warm;88;60;NNW;7;45%;2%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;82;55;NW;7;61%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;77;62;WNW;11;74%;0%;9
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, warm;91;71;NW;15;29%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;86;69;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;60;NNW;6;71%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;NW;6;72%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Sunny and humid;79;67;SSW;7;77%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;85;51;SW;6;51%;2%;8
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;92;53;N;6;73%;0%;10
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;70;W;7;52%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;82;43;WSW;6;31%;0%;9
Stockton;Hazy, hot and smoky;100;58;WNW;6;32%;1%;9
Thermal;Sunny and hot;111;87;NW;5;29%;2%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;86;39;SSW;5;32%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;105;82;W;6;30%;2%;10
Ukiah;Hazy sun and hot;102;56;N;4;26%;1%;9
Vacaville;Dimmed sunshine, hot;101;58;WSW;4;32%;1%;9
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;88;67;SSE;6;52%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;72;54;NNW;6;76%;0%;9
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;97;65;SSW;7;35%;2%;10
Visalia;Hazy and hot;101;65;NW;6;36%;0%;9
Watsonville;Partly cloudy;75;52;SW;6;58%;1%;8
