CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun and smoky;92;44;WNW;10;23%;0%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;53;NNW;8;78%;0%;9
Auburn;Hazy and smoky;95;67;SE;5;25%;0%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny;83;69;W;7;51%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Hot with hazy sun;101;74;ENE;6;22%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Hazy and smoky;96;62;SSE;6;36%;0%;9
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;78;52;WSW;6;46%;64%;11
Bishop;Hazy sun;101;63;WNW;6;15%;12%;10
Blue Canyon;Smoky with hazy sun;82;68;E;6;24%;0%;10
Blythe;A t-storm around;107;86;S;8;32%;64%;10
Burbank;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;6;43%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;83;63;WNW;8;56%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;WNW;10;66%;14%;9
Campo;A t-storm around;91;60;W;11;48%;64%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;86;68;W;9;58%;14%;9
Chico;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;98;66;ESE;5;27%;0%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;106;75;WSW;6;16%;7%;10
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;SW;7;41%;11%;10
Concord;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;SSW;10;38%;0%;9
Corona;Sunshine, seasonable;96;67;WSW;7;41%;11%;10
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;65;54;N;8;81%;5%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;105;77;WSW;11;21%;20%;10
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;100;72;SW;14;20%;8%;10
El Centro;Mostly sunny, humid;107;83;WSW;8;30%;41%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;66;54;N;8;79%;0%;9
Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;WSW;12;46%;0%;9
Fresno;Hazy sun, seasonable;101;71;NW;5;31%;4%;10
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;90;70;SW;6;48%;4%;10
Hanford;Hazy sun and hot;100;66;NW;5;30%;1%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;WSW;9;63%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SW;9;67%;0%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny, humid;107;83;WSW;8;30%;41%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;NW;11;70%;14%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;72;SW;13;22%;1%;10
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;101;64;NNW;7;27%;0%;10
Lincoln;Smoky with hazy sun;98;62;SSE;6;33%;0%;9
Livermore;Partly sunny;90;58;WSW;9;40%;0%;9
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;74;53;NW;8;70%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;88;71;WSW;8;54%;1%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;88;69;WSW;7;55%;1%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;88;68;SW;6;54%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;88;68;SW;6;54%;0%;10
Madera;Hazy sun and hot;101;64;NW;6;34%;1%;10
Mammoth;Hazy and smoky;88;50;NW;6;29%;0%;9
Marysville;Hazy sun and smoky;98;61;SSE;5;33%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Hot with hazy sun;96;59;S;7;33%;0%;9
Merced;Hazy and hot;99;62;WNW;6;36%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hazy and hot;99;62;WNW;6;36%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;94;71;NW;9;45%;14%;9
Modesto;Hazy and hot;99;65;N;7;29%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;56;W;8;65%;0%;9
Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;71;W;10;18%;7%;10
Montague;Smoky with hazy sun;88;51;N;6;31%;2%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;67;53;WSW;7;78%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Smoky with hazy sun;87;50;NNW;2;39%;0%;9
Napa County;Partly sunny, smoky;80;54;SW;10;58%;0%;9
Needles;Sunshine and warm;110;89;S;8;25%;44%;10
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;NW;10;64%;13%;9
Oakland;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;10;74%;0%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;86;68;W;9;58%;14%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;SW;7;41%;11%;10
Oroville;Hazy and smoky;98;64;SE;4;31%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;79;62;NW;8;69%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, humid;107;84;WNW;7;28%;28%;10
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;96;71;SW;14;25%;2%;11
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;95;56;SSW;8;34%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;8;69%;0%;5
Porterville;Hazy sun, seasonable;99;69;SSE;6;31%;7%;10
Ramona;A t-storm around;92;66;WNW;8;43%;64%;11
Redding;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;99;65;NW;4;31%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunshine, seasonable;95;68;WSW;7;41%;13%;10
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;94;66;W;7;43%;15%;11
Sacramento;Hazy and seasonable;94;59;S;6;40%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Warm with hazy sun;96;59;SSE;6;41%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;53;SSW;10;74%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;68;SW;6;41%;13%;10
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;75;55;WSW;9;66%;0%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny;86;73;NNW;8;61%;13%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;NW;9;58%;14%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;90;73;NW;8;51%;14%;9
San Francisco;Partly sunny, nice;68;54;WSW;12;72%;0%;8
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;60;NNW;8;48%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;81;57;SSE;7;54%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;80;63;W;8;66%;0%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;88;67;SW;12;30%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;89;69;SW;7;50%;4%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;61;WSW;6;65%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;76;55;SW;6;64%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;80;66;WSW;8;70%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, smoky;85;51;SW;7;53%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;91;56;NNE;6;70%;0%;10
Santee;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;NNW;8;42%;22%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;83;48;WSW;6;31%;1%;10
Stockton;Warm with hazy sun;97;61;W;7;34%;0%;9
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;110;86;NW;7;27%;31%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy and smoky;88;44;SW;7;30%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;102;79;WSW;7;30%;64%;11
Ukiah;Dimmed sunshine;95;54;WNW;6;28%;0%;9
Vacaville;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;97;60;SW;6;34%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSW;6;46%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;73;54;WNW;5;68%;0%;9
Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;66;SSW;9;29%;11%;11
Visalia;Hot with hazy sun;97;65;NW;5;46%;5%;10
Watsonville;Partly cloudy;70;53;SSW;7;71%;0%;9
