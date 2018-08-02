CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun and smoky;86;41;NW;7;28%;0%;10
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;W;6;76%;1%;8
Auburn;Hazy sun and warm;94;64;SE;5;24%;3%;10
Avalon;Mostly sunny;82;64;WSW;5;52%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;70;ESE;6;21%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;95;64;SE;4;40%;3%;10
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;82;50;WSW;7;41%;0%;12
Bishop;Plenty of sun;102;58;WNW;6;15%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;79;63;ENE;7;20%;3%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;110;87;SSW;10;33%;2%;11
Burbank;Lots of sun, warm;92;66;SSE;6;43%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;83;65;S;7;57%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, humid;80;65;SSW;7;71%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;97;58;WSW;12;32%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, mild;82;65;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
Chico;Hot with hazy sun;98;67;NNE;5;27%;2%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sun;109;72;WSW;7;13%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and hot;97;66;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Concord;Clouds, then sun;96;60;SW;8;41%;2%;9
Corona;Sunny and hot;99;64;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;64;53;SE;10;79%;5%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;109;77;WSW;14;14%;1%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;106;71;SW;13;11%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;112;81;WSW;7;25%;2%;11
Eureka;Turning sunny;65;54;NW;7;77%;1%;8
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;91;58;WSW;10;46%;2%;10
Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;101;70;NW;7;25%;1%;10
Fullerton;Sunshine and warm;90;69;SSE;5;48%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;64;NW;6;25%;2%;10
Hawthorne;Sunshine and humid;82;68;SSW;8;64%;0%;11
Hayward;Turning sunny;76;56;SW;8;64%;2%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;112;81;WSW;7;25%;2%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;SSW;9;73%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;103;72;WSW;13;14%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;101;64;NNW;9;23%;1%;10
Lincoln;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;60;SSE;5;35%;3%;10
Livermore;Sunshine and warm;92;57;WSW;8;41%;2%;10
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;69;52;N;11;72%;1%;10
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSW;7;58%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSW;7;63%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;88;70;S;6;49%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;88;70;S;6;49%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;7;28%;2%;10
Mammoth;Hazy sun and smoky;84;46;NW;7;30%;0%;10
Marysville;Hazy sun;97;60;SSE;5;34%;3%;10
Mather AFB;Hot with hazy sun;96;59;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and hot;97;66;NW;9;34%;1%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;66;NW;9;34%;1%;10
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;90;70;SW;6;50%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and warm;96;67;N;10;36%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;W;8;69%;2%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sun;102;70;WNW;13;12%;0%;11
Montague;Hazy and smoky;87;48;N;7;31%;4%;9
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;66;53;WSW;8;77%;2%;9
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun and smoky;84;48;NNW;4;37%;3%;10
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;79;55;WSW;9;62%;2%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;113;91;S;8;24%;3%;11
North Island;Lots of sun, humid;79;69;SSW;8;70%;0%;11
Oakland;Turning sunny;72;56;SW;9;69%;2%;9
Oceanside;Mostly sunny, mild;82;65;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and hot;97;66;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Oroville;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;63;ESE;4;33%;2%;10
Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;SE;8;74%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;WNW;6;22%;2%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;104;72;SW;15;15%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Hot with sunshine;104;56;NW;7;29%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;77;62;SE;8;72%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;100;64;NE;6;29%;2%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;ESE;7;46%;0%;11
Redding;Hazy, warm and smoky;100;67;NW;6;26%;1%;9
Riverside;Sunny and hot;99;66;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;98;63;SSW;7;38%;0%;11
Sacramento;Warm with hazy sun;94;58;S;5;45%;2%;10
Sacramento International;Sunshine, seasonable;94;61;SE;5;48%;3%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;WSW;10;71%;2%;9
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;99;66;SSW;6;39%;0%;11
San Carlos;Clouds break;75;57;WSW;9;65%;2%;9
San Diego;Humid with sunshine;80;68;WSW;7;68%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;84;66;WSW;6;64%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;86;69;SW;6;57%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clouds to sun;68;56;WSW;12;67%;2%;9
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;83;61;WNW;7;54%;2%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;53;N;10;53%;1%;9
San Nicolas Island;Areas of low clouds;75;61;WNW;10;73%;1%;9
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, warm;93;70;NW;15;18%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSW;6;55%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;NNE;6;70%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;55;N;8;66%;1%;10
Santa Monica;Sunshine and humid;79;67;SE;7;70%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;WSW;7;51%;2%;9
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;90;51;N;6;66%;2%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;92;67;SW;7;46%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;81;43;WSW;7;22%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunny and hot;97;59;W;7;39%;2%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;113;83;NW;6;23%;2%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;83;39;WSW;8;25%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;81;WSW;7;22%;2%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;97;55;WNW;7;28%;3%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;WSW;5;35%;3%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;90;65;SSE;6;45%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;52;N;8;79%;1%;10
Victorville;Sunny;100;64;SSW;9;24%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and warm;97;63;NW;7;40%;3%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;72;52;SSW;6;65%;2%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather