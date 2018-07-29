CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hot with hazy sun;98;54;WSW;5;23%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly cloudy;64;54;NNW;6;83%;25%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SE;5;27%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;82;65;W;6;46%;4%;10
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;6;23%;4%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;63;SSE;6;41%;0%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;79;55;W;6;42%;55%;12
Bishop;Sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;8;18%;30%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;85;72;ENE;5;27%;0%;11
Blythe;Clouds and sun, hot;109;89;SSW;7;34%;31%;9
Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;SSE;6;48%;13%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;81;64;S;7;67%;2%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;WSW;8;73%;15%;9
Campo;A t-storm around;94;64;SW;10;39%;47%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;82;69;WSW;7;68%;14%;10
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;ESE;5;27%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;W;5;19%;24%;11
Chino;Partly sunny;94;68;WSW;6;43%;27%;11
Concord;Warm with sunshine;90;58;SSW;11;45%;0%;10
Corona;Hot with some sun;96;67;W;7;44%;27%;11
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;61;53;NNW;5;88%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;107;79;WSW;8;18%;42%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;105;74;SW;10;16%;27%;11
El Centro;Periods of sun, hot;109;84;SSW;6;36%;31%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;62;54;N;7;85%;0%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;90;57;WSW;11;48%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny and hot;104;73;WNW;6;28%;18%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;88;71;SW;4;55%;18%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;103;71;NNW;5;32%;13%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;WSW;7;68%;12%;10
Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;56;WSW;8;69%;0%;10
Imperial;Periods of sun, hot;109;84;SSW;6;36%;31%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;W;9;74%;13%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SW;9;20%;16%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;68;NNW;7;27%;8%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;5;35%;0%;10
Livermore;Sunny and warm;93;58;WSW;8;40%;0%;10
Lompoc;Clearing;73;55;NW;8;76%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny;84;69;WSW;6;63%;13%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;84;69;SW;6;59%;13%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;68;SSW;6;58%;14%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;68;SSW;6;58%;14%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;103;69;NW;6;31%;11%;10
Mammoth;Hazy sun, very hot;97;60;NW;5;25%;0%;10
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;5;34%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;S;7;39%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and hot;101;64;WNW;7;34%;5%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;101;64;WNW;7;34%;5%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;88;71;WNW;6;56%;14%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;NNW;8;33%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;73;57;WNW;8;75%;0%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;WNW;8;21%;27%;11
Montague;Hazy sunshine;100;61;N;5;27%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;65;54;W;8;83%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;97;59;NNW;0;33%;0%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;77;52;SW;10;67%;0%;10
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;113;91;S;6;26%;32%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;79;71;WNW;8;74%;12%;10
Oakland;Partly cloudy;70;56;SW;9;76%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;82;69;WSW;7;68%;14%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny;94;68;WSW;6;43%;27%;11
Oroville;Very hot;103;68;ESE;4;32%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;75;63;N;7;83%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Warm with some sun;108;87;WNW;6;31%;44%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SW;11;20%;19%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;101;59;WNW;7;37%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;76;63;W;7;78%;1%;10
Porterville;Sunny and seasonable;102;72;SSE;6;31%;17%;11
Ramona;Partial sunshine;92;66;WSW;7;48%;16%;11
Redding;Hazy and hot;103;72;SSW;5;31%;0%;10
Riverside;Sun and some clouds;96;68;WSW;7;45%;28%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;95;67;SW;7;41%;30%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;98;60;S;6;42%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;SSE;7;48%;0%;10
Salinas;Partly cloudy;69;54;SW;10;77%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Warm with some sun;97;68;SW;6;40%;29%;11
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;74;56;WSW;9;69%;0%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny, humid;80;72;WNW;7;69%;12%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;W;6;70%;15%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;84;70;WNW;7;64%;12%;10
San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;55;WSW;12;73%;0%;9
San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNW;8;59%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;78;56;SSE;7;67%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;WNW;6;79%;1%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SW;10;26%;7%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;58%;16%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;72%;1%;10
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;78;56;SSW;7;68%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;76;67;W;7;75%;11%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;84;53;SW;7;56%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;92;56;NNW;6;75%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;90;72;WNW;7;52%;25%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;50;WSW;6;32%;4%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;61;W;7;36%;0%;10
Thermal;Clouds and sun, hot;111;87;NW;6;32%;42%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;90;47;WNW;5;32%;1%;11
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;104;83;WSW;7;33%;55%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;99;57;NW;6;30%;0%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;59;SW;6;37%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;67;SSE;6;48%;13%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;52;WNW;6;86%;0%;10
Victorville;Partly sunny;98;69;SSW;7;30%;30%;11
Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;69;NW;5;44%;17%;11
Watsonville;Partly cloudy;71;53;SSW;7;71%;0%;9
