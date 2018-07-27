CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and hot;96;52;NW;5;22%;0%;10
Arcata;Clouds breaking;65;52;N;6;78%;0%;7
Auburn;Sunny and hot;101;68;SE;5;25%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;81;66;SE;6;58%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;ESE;6;21%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;104;64;SSE;5;33%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;84;55;WSW;7;39%;19%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;104;66;WNW;6;18%;7%;11
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;ENE;6;23%;0%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;109;87;SSW;11;35%;33%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SSE;6;50%;1%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;82;67;SSW;7;62%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;ESE;8;76%;12%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;97;66;WNW;11;33%;53%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, mild;82;70;SE;8;68%;13%;10
Chico;Hot with sunshine;108;72;E;4;24%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;112;79;WSW;7;16%;2%;11
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;WSW;7;43%;8%;11
Concord;Sunny and very warm;97;59;SSW;10;39%;0%;10
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;99;67;WSW;7;44%;8%;11
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;61;51;S;6;85%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;112;79;SW;8;14%;11%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SW;11;13%;5%;11
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;109;83;SE;11;40%;34%;11
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;63;52;N;6;80%;0%;7
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;WSW;10;45%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny and hot;107;73;NW;5;24%;0%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;89;70;S;5;57%;4%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;106;68;NNW;5;27%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;SE;8;68%;1%;11
Hayward;Clear;78;56;SW;7;63%;0%;9
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;109;83;SE;11;40%;34%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;77;68;SSW;10;74%;31%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;106;76;SW;10;16%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;107;66;NNW;7;21%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;104;64;SSE;5;33%;0%;10
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;WSW;8;40%;0%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;WNW;8;77%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;SSE;7;66%;2%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;SSW;7;68%;2%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;S;6;60%;1%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;S;6;60%;1%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;105;66;NW;6;27%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;95;58;NW;5;24%;0%;10
Marysville;Sunny and hot;106;64;SSE;4;32%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;103;61;SSE;6;34%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and hot;103;63;WNW;7;30%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;103;63;WNW;7;30%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;87;69;SSW;7;55%;21%;10
Modesto;Sunny and hot;103;67;NNW;8;29%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;NW;8;71%;0%;9
Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;WNW;9;16%;4%;12
Montague;Dimmed sunshine, hot;99;57;N;4;22%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;67;54;W;8;79%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;95;55;NNW;2;29%;0%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;83;53;SW;10;60%;0%;9
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;113;90;SSW;8;24%;22%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;77;69;S;8;75%;25%;6
Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;57;SW;8;70%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny, mild;82;70;SE;8;68%;13%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;WSW;7;43%;8%;11
Oroville;Sunny and hot;106;68;ESE;4;30%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;SSE;8;77%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;110;86;NW;6;28%;24%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny and hot;106;75;SW;12;17%;2%;11
Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;104;56;WNW;8;30%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;SSE;8;72%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and hot;105;70;SSE;6;29%;3%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;93;67;NNW;7;50%;19%;11
Redding;Hazy sun;111;72;SW;6;17%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;100;68;WSW;7;46%;10%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;99;67;SW;7;40%;12%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;101;61;S;5;41%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;102;62;SSE;6;40%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;71;54;WSW;10;75%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;101;68;SW;7;39%;10%;11
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;77;57;WSW;8;64%;0%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;WNW;7;70%;25%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;W;6;69%;33%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;68;SSW;7;64%;23%;6
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;70;56;WSW;11;66%;0%;9
San Jose;Mostly sunny;85;60;N;7;54%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;82;55;S;8;57%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;76;61;W;6;75%;0%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SW;11;20%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;86;69;SW;6;58%;4%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;SE;6;70%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;S;7;69%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;79;67;NNE;7;73%;1%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;87;53;SW;7;51%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;94;57;NE;6;72%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;89;70;NW;7;58%;24%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;45;WSW;6;31%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunshine and hot;103;61;WNW;6;36%;0%;10
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;111;84;ESE;9;33%;26%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;90;39;SSW;6;30%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;107;83;SW;7;25%;24%;11
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;104;55;WNW;6;26%;0%;10
Vacaville;Hot with sunshine;104;61;SW;6;30%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;91;67;SSE;6;53%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;W;6;80%;0%;10
Victorville;Partly sunny;103;70;SSW;7;25%;8%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;104;66;NW;5;37%;3%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;72;54;SSW;6;68%;0%;9
