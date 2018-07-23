CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;55;WNW;5;33%;16%;10

Arcata;Partly cloudy;68;54;NW;6;81%;0%;6

Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;SE;5;38%;0%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;WSW;6;40%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;E;6;29%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;101;67;SSE;6;41%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;85;56;W;6;38%;29%;12

Bishop;Mostly sunny;100;67;WNW;6;28%;42%;11

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;83;69;ENE;5;40%;3%;11

Blythe;Very hot;119;91;SSW;8;21%;0%;11

Burbank;Very hot;103;74;ESE;6;38%;0%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;91;70;SW;7;52%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;83;71;SSE;7;67%;1%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;104;65;WNW;11;24%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;85;70;S;7;61%;1%;11

Chico;Sunshine and hot;105;72;ESE;5;35%;0%;10

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;111;80;W;6;20%;8%;11

Chino;Very hot;105;74;WSW;7;39%;5%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;SW;12;44%;0%;10

Corona;Very hot;107;70;SSW;7;40%;4%;11

Crescent City;Partly cloudy;63;53;SSE;4;83%;6%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;113;83;WSW;10;20%;10%;11

Edwards AFB;Very hot;108;77;W;8;20%;6%;11

El Centro;Very hot;118;85;WSW;6;19%;3%;11

Eureka;Partly cloudy;66;54;NNW;6;84%;0%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;92;59;WSW;12;54%;0%;10

Fresno;Sunny and hot;104;74;NW;8;30%;12%;11

Fullerton;Partly cloudy;98;73;SSE;5;47%;0%;10

Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;69;NNW;7;30%;6%;11

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;88;72;SE;7;59%;0%;10

Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;WSW;8;67%;0%;11

Imperial;Very hot;118;85;WSW;6;19%;3%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;81;70;SW;8;65%;0%;10

Lancaster;Very hot;107;77;W;9;22%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;70;NNW;12;27%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;5;44%;0%;10

Livermore;Mostly sunny;92;60;WSW;8;45%;0%;11

Lompoc;Nice with sunshine;75;57;NW;14;70%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;92;72;SSE;7;55%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SSW;6;55%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;6;47%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;6;47%;0%;11

Madera;Sunny and hot;103;68;NW;8;33%;6%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;5;33%;33%;10

Marysville;Sunny and hot;102;66;SSE;5;43%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;99;62;SSE;7;41%;0%;10

Merced;Sunny and hot;101;68;NNW;11;35%;2%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;101;68;NNW;11;35%;2%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;94;72;SSW;6;46%;1%;10

Modesto;Sunny and hot;100;67;N;11;35%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;N;9;70%;0%;11

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;NW;10;22%;5%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;N;5;29%;9%;10

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;71;55;WSW;7;75%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;Sunshine and warm;95;58;NW;1;42%;30%;10

Napa County;Mostly sunny;83;54;WSW;12;63%;0%;10

Needles;Very hot;121;94;SSW;6;15%;6%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;81;70;SSW;7;67%;1%;10

Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;SW;9;73%;0%;11

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;85;70;S;7;61%;1%;11

Ontario;Very hot;105;74;WSW;7;39%;5%;11

Oroville;Sunny and hot;103;69;SE;4;41%;0%;10

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;82;67;SW;9;68%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Very hot;117;91;W;7;18%;11%;11

Palmdale;Very hot;108;78;WSW;10;21%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;107;63;NW;8;28%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;82;67;SSE;8;67%;0%;11

Porterville;Sunshine and hot;102;71;NNE;6;35%;11%;11

Ramona;Very hot;104;67;E;7;36%;1%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;107;73;S;5;30%;5%;10

Riverside;Very hot;108;73;SW;7;37%;4%;11

Riverside March;Very hot;107;71;SSW;7;32%;6%;11

Sacramento;Sunshine and warm;98;62;S;6;49%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;99;65;SSE;7;47%;0%;10

Salinas;Partly cloudy;73;56;W;10;71%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Very hot;109;73;WSW;7;33%;5%;11

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;78;59;W;8;65%;0%;10

San Diego;Partly cloudy;84;70;W;7;65%;1%;10

San Diego Brown;Sunshine, very warm;89;69;WSW;6;58%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny and hot;91;71;SSW;6;52%;1%;10

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;70;58;WSW;12;72%;0%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;60;NNW;8;57%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;91;60;NNW;14;41%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;79;64;NW;17;68%;0%;10

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;72;NW;16;29%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;94;71;SSW;6;52%;1%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;97;65;N;6;50%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;85;59;WNW;11;55%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;84;70;E;6;63%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;55;WSW;7;64%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;104;59;N;7;59%;0%;11

Santee;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;WSW;6;40%;5%;10

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;50;WSW;5;51%;48%;11

Stockton;Sunlit and warm;99;62;W;8;42%;0%;10

Thermal;Very hot;119;90;NW;7;18%;10%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;86;45;SW;5;50%;47%;11

Twentynine Palms;Very hot;112;86;W;6;21%;11%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;101;59;WNW;6;33%;0%;10

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;102;65;SW;8;36%;0%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;6;39%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;70;54;NW;12;77%;0%;11

Victorville;Mostly sunny;104;71;WSW;6;31%;6%;12

Visalia;Sunshine and hot;101;70;NW;7;43%;11%;11

Watsonville;Partly cloudy;76;56;SSW;6;65%;0%;10

