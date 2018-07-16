CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and hot;97;51;NW;6;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Fog to sun;67;53;NNW;6;80%;25%;9
Auburn;Sunny and hot;100;71;SE;5;25%;0%;11
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;80;66;W;7;53%;16%;11
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;6;26%;9%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;103;67;SE;5;36%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;78;54;WSW;6;47%;55%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;105;68;W;7;21%;20%;12
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;84;69;ENE;6;29%;0%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;106;86;SSW;8;34%;29%;10
Burbank;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;6;50%;25%;11
Camarillo;Fog, then some sun;80;65;WSW;8;64%;17%;10
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;77;70;SW;8;75%;24%;11
Campo;A t-storm around;93;67;NW;9;42%;51%;12
Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;79;69;SW;8;70%;21%;11
Chico;Sunshine, very hot;107;73;E;5;27%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny;111;81;WSW;6;22%;24%;12
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;WSW;7;50%;35%;12
Concord;Abundant sunshine;95;61;SW;9;43%;1%;11
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;96;69;W;7;51%;33%;11
Crescent City;Fog to sun;63;52;N;7;82%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sunshine;108;82;SW;8;21%;36%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;107;77;SW;9;18%;25%;12
El Centro;Clouds and sun;107;85;SSE;9;36%;22%;11
Eureka;Fog to sun;65;53;N;7;84%;0%;9
Fairfield;Plenty of sun;95;59;WSW;11;46%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;NW;6;25%;13%;11
Fullerton;Partial sunshine;87;70;S;5;57%;30%;11
Hanford;Very hot;104;71;NW;6;28%;13%;11
Hawthorne;Fog, then some sun;79;69;SW;8;69%;26%;10
Hayward;Sunlit and nice;82;57;WSW;7;59%;1%;11
Imperial;Clouds and sun;107;85;SSE;9;36%;22%;11
Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;75;68;WNW;10;75%;28%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;104;79;SW;10;22%;24%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;106;68;NW;8;24%;4%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;104;65;SE;5;34%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and hot;98;61;WSW;7;37%;1%;11
Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;70;56;NNW;10;76%;1%;10
Long Beach;Fog, then some sun;83;69;SW;7;64%;28%;11
Los Alamitos;Some sun, fog early;83;69;SSW;7;61%;28%;11
Los Angeles;Fog, then some sun;85;69;S;6;57%;27%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then some sun;85;69;S;6;57%;27%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;104;69;NW;6;29%;4%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;94;57;NW;5;27%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunshine and hot;105;65;SE;5;34%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;102;62;SSE;6;38%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NW;9;31%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NW;9;31%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;83;71;W;7;62%;24%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;103;69;NNW;9;32%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Fog, then sun;80;61;N;8;68%;1%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;103;78;WNW;9;23%;25%;12
Montague;Sunny and very hot;101;58;N;6;24%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;55;NW;6;73%;1%;11
Mount Shasta;Very hot;96;57;NNW;1;34%;0%;11
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;SSW;10;68%;0%;11
Needles;A t-storm in spots;110;90;SSE;6;27%;64%;10
North Island;Fog, then some sun;76;69;WNW;9;74%;25%;7
Oakland;Fog to sun;75;57;SW;8;70%;1%;10
Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;79;69;SW;8;70%;21%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;WSW;7;50%;35%;12
Oroville;Sunny and hot;105;71;E;4;32%;0%;10
Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;74;64;WSW;9;78%;15%;6
Palm Springs;Warm with some sun;110;87;WNW;6;27%;40%;10
Palmdale;Partly sunny;104;79;SW;11;21%;25%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;101;58;S;8;33%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;76;64;W;9;73%;16%;6
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;6;33%;17%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;91;67;SW;6;52%;24%;12
Redding;Sunny and hot;109;74;SSW;5;25%;0%;10
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;WSW;7;51%;35%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;69;WSW;7;46%;36%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine and hot;101;63;S;6;41%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;101;64;SSE;6;46%;0%;11
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;73;56;NNE;9;69%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;97;71;SW;6;45%;35%;11
San Carlos;Fog to sun;81;57;WSW;8;61%;1%;10
San Diego;Fog, then some sun;78;69;WSW;8;70%;25%;7
San Diego Brown;Fog, then some sun;79;67;WNW;6;74%;30%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;79;69;W;7;67%;24%;11
San Francisco;Fog to sun;71;56;WSW;10;70%;1%;10
San Jose;Fog, then sun;87;63;NNE;7;54%;1%;10
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;78;55;WSW;8;60%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;74;60;WNW;15;75%;17%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;WSW;13;25%;20%;12
Santa Ana;Humid with some sun;83;69;SW;7;60%;27%;11
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;77;62;NE;6;71%;12%;10
Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;74;57;WNW;7;72%;2%;10
Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;77;67;WSW;7;73%;26%;10
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;86;54;SW;6;58%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Fog, then some sun;92;57;N;7;81%;2%;10
Santee;Fog, then some sun;86;69;WSW;7;56%;28%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;86;49;WSW;6;33%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;104;65;WNW;7;34%;1%;11
Thermal;Periods of sun, warm;110;82;NE;8;28%;34%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;90;42;SSW;5;33%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;105;84;SW;7;30%;55%;12
Ukiah;Hot with sunshine;105;61;WNW;5;31%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;102;64;SW;6;37%;1%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;6;51%;26%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;66;54;NW;7;83%;2%;10
Victorville;Partly sunny;100;70;SSW;6;34%;33%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;NW;6;37%;16%;11
Watsonville;Fog to sun;74;56;SW;7;66%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather