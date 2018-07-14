CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Abundant sunshine;90;53;NNE;6;38%;40%;11
Arcata;Fog, then sun;69;55;NNW;6;81%;5%;6
Auburn;Sunshine and hot;96;66;SSE;6;39%;0%;11
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;80;63;W;6;59%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;NNE;6;31%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;100;65;SSE;7;43%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;53;WSW;6;50%;41%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;101;69;WNW;7;23%;19%;12
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;81;68;ENE;6;45%;1%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny;109;87;S;10;30%;14%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Camarillo;Fog, then some sun;81;67;SSW;7;66%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;77;68;S;8;74%;0%;11
Campo;A t-storm around;92;60;SW;11;40%;40%;12
Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;79;69;SSW;8;68%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;103;70;SE;6;39%;0%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;WSW;6;23%;7%;12
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;94;69;WSW;7;51%;0%;12
Concord;Fog, then sun;88;62;SW;12;47%;0%;10
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;WSW;7;50%;0%;11
Crescent City;Fog to sun;62;53;S;5;84%;21%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;106;83;WSW;9;22%;6%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;105;75;SW;12;22%;4%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;110;85;SSE;7;29%;0%;11
Eureka;Fog to sun;66;55;NNW;6;85%;5%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;88;58;WSW;14;55%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;NW;7;31%;10%;11
Fullerton;Fog, then some sun;86;69;S;6;57%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;NW;6;33%;6%;11
Hawthorne;Fog, then some sun;80;69;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;77;58;WSW;8;65%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny;110;85;SSE;7;29%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;75;68;SW;9;75%;0%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;102;77;SW;12;27%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;9;31%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;99;62;SSE;7;46%;0%;11
Livermore;Fog to sun;91;58;WSW;9;46%;0%;10
Lompoc;Fog, then sun;68;55;NNW;11;80%;0%;7
Long Beach;Fog, then some sun;82;69;SSW;7;66%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Fog, then some sun;82;69;SSW;7;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Some sun, fog early;86;69;S;6;59%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun, fog early;86;69;S;6;59%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;102;66;NW;7;34%;3%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;NNW;5;37%;43%;11
Marysville;Sunny and hot;101;63;SSE;6;44%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;97;60;SSE;8;43%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and warm;100;68;NW;9;36%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;68;NW;9;36%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;83;69;S;7;61%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and warm;99;67;NNW;10;35%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Fog, then sun;76;60;N;9;69%;0%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;WNW;10;24%;4%;12
Montague;Very hot;98;61;NNE;5;26%;51%;10
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;68;55;NE;7;77%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;A t-storm around;94;57;NW;1;39%;48%;11
Napa County;Fog to sun;79;56;WSW;13;67%;0%;10
Needles;Partly sunny;111;90;SSE;6;24%;27%;11
North Island;Fog, then some sun;75;68;SSW;8;75%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;72;57;WSW;9;72%;0%;11
Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;79;69;SSW;8;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;94;69;WSW;7;51%;0%;12
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;102;68;SE;5;42%;0%;11
Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;75;66;SW;9;79%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;110;85;WNW;6;27%;7%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;102;77;SW;13;24%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;96;59;SSW;9;42%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;77;65;WSW;9;74%;0%;10
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;70;SSE;6;38%;10%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;92;64;S;7;50%;0%;12
Redding;Hot with sunshine;105;73;S;6;32%;6%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;WSW;7;50%;0%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;96;67;SSW;7;46%;1%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;94;59;S;7;52%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;62;SE;9;51%;0%;11
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;70;56;NE;10;74%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;97;69;SW;7;46%;0%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;76;57;W;8;64%;0%;10
San Diego;Fog, then some sun;78;69;SW;7;70%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Fog, then some sun;80;66;SW;6;72%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;79;67;SSW;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;69;57;WSW;11;69%;25%;10
San Jose;Fog, then sun;83;61;NNW;8;58%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;76;54;WSW;9;66%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;73;59;WNW;16;76%;0%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;WSW;12;34%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Fog, then some sun;84;69;SSW;7;60%;0%;7
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;78;62;SSW;7;72%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Fog to sun;72;55;NW;8;76%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;77;67;SW;7;71%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;80;54;WSW;7;68%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;90;56;NNW;7;84%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;88;68;SW;7;50%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;49;WSW;6;44%;42%;12
Stockton;Sunshine and hot;98;61;WNW;8;41%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;112;85;N;7;27%;6%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;86;44;W;5;48%;7%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;105;84;SW;7;27%;43%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;98;62;NNW;5;36%;1%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and warm;96;62;SW;9;41%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;64;53;NW;9;88%;0%;7
Victorville;Partly sunny;97;69;SSW;8;36%;3%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;6;43%;10%;11
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;71;54;SW;7;71%;0%;11
