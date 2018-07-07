CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;92;46;SSW;9;20%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;6;79%;2%;7
Auburn;Sunshine and warm;96;65;SSE;5;21%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;6;37%;0%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;NE;6;20%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunshine;98;63;SE;6;29%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;84;56;W;6;34%;65%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;WNW;6;18%;23%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunshine;80;67;E;9;22%;0%;12
Blythe;A t-storm around;114;89;SSE;7;24%;64%;12
Burbank;Partly sunny, cooler;99;71;SSE;6;33%;0%;12
Camarillo;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;7;46%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;8;57%;15%;12
Campo;A t-storm around;98;65;S;10;28%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;8;52%;15%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;E;6;23%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;112;78;W;7;16%;6%;12
Chino;Not as hot;102;71;SW;7;30%;10%;12
Concord;Sunny and very warm;93;59;SW;11;36%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny;106;69;SSW;7;30%;10%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;50;NNW;5;84%;5%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;110;83;SW;9;16%;44%;12
Edwards AFB;Very hot;107;75;SW;10;14%;41%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;113;86;SW;7;24%;36%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;51;N;6;81%;2%;7
Fairfield;Sunshine;92;57;WSW;12;39%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;NW;9;18%;5%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;96;73;S;5;38%;4%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NNW;7;21%;4%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cooler;87;71;SE;7;50%;1%;11
Hayward;Sunny;77;56;SW;8;55%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny;113;86;SW;7;24%;36%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;69;S;9;59%;22%;12
Lancaster;Very hot;107;77;WSW;10;16%;64%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;67;NNW;12;16%;0%;11
Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;100;61;SSE;6;28%;0%;11
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;93;58;WSW;9;31%;0%;11
Lompoc;Cooler with sunshine;79;56;NW;11;52%;0%;11
Long Beach;Partly sunny, cooler;90;71;SSE;6;46%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Not as hot;90;69;S;6;51%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;95;70;S;6;44%;1%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;95;70;S;6;44%;1%;12
Madera;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;8;22%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;89;52;WNW;8;25%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and warm;100;60;SSE;5;28%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;98;59;SSE;7;30%;0%;11
Merced;Sunshine and warm;100;65;NW;11;21%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunshine and warm;100;65;NW;11;21%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sun and some clouds;94;73;S;7;38%;20%;12
Modesto;Sunshine and warm;99;66;NNW;12;22%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;W;10;54%;0%;11
Mojave;Very hot;104;74;WNW;10;15%;41%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;94;54;N;7;25%;2%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;55;W;8;66%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;89;52;NNW;1;27%;0%;11
Napa County;Sunny;83;51;WSW;12;51%;0%;11
Needles;A t-storm around;117;94;SSE;5;18%;64%;12
North Island;Sun and some clouds;80;70;S;8;62%;21%;12
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;74;56;SW;10;57%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;8;52%;15%;12
Ontario;Not as hot;102;71;SW;7;30%;10%;12
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;99;65;ESE;5;27%;0%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny, cooler;80;67;SE;8;61%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;114;88;NW;7;21%;30%;12
Palmdale;A t-storm around;106;76;SW;12;15%;64%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;106;60;NW;8;19%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Not as warm;81;64;ESE;8;60%;0%;8
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;68;NNE;6;25%;10%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;100;66;ESE;7;33%;48%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;101;65;ENE;6;21%;0%;11
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;SW;7;31%;11%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny and hot;105;68;S;7;28%;14%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;96;59;S;6;35%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;61;SSE;7;36%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog, then sun;74;54;SW;10;57%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;105;70;SSW;7;28%;11%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;77;57;W;10;50%;0%;10
San Diego;Humid with some sun;83;70;SW;7;63%;21%;12
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;WSW;6;46%;24%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;89;71;S;7;44%;20%;12
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;70;56;W;12;57%;0%;10
San Jose;Sunny;83;60;NW;9;45%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;N;13;31%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;79;66;NNW;7;60%;0%;8
Sandberg;A t-storm around;94;72;NW;15;18%;64%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;S;7;47%;5%;12
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;63;NE;6;54%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Not as hot;86;57;W;10;42%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Some sun;83;69;E;6;53%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunny and warm;86;51;W;7;45%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;101;57;NNE;6;46%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSW;7;38%;27%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;84;49;WSW;8;26%;2%;12
Stockton;Sunshine and hot;99;60;W;8;28%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;115;86;NNW;6;23%;36%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;85;43;S;10;27%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;109;85;WNW;7;21%;53%;12
Ukiah;Sunny;91;52;WNW;7;31%;1%;11
Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;98;61;SW;8;30%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Not as hot;97;70;SSE;6;35%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;74;55;NNW;11;57%;0%;11
Victorville;A t-storm around;103;71;SSW;7;22%;64%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;NW;7;29%;8%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;79;53;SSW;7;49%;0%;10
