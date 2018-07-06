CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;44;SW;8;25%;0%;11
Arcata;Fog, then sun;65;51;NNW;6;77%;26%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;SSE;5;24%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;6;24%;18%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SE;6;24%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;SE;6;35%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;83;56;WSW;6;30%;64%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NW;8;16%;10%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;78;65;E;8;32%;0%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny;113;89;SW;9;25%;4%;12
Burbank;Very hot;109;75;SSE;6;21%;3%;12
Camarillo;Very hot;95;69;WNW;8;32%;2%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;85;72;SE;9;50%;8%;12
Campo;Partly sunny and hot;101;67;NNW;9;25%;53%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;9;42%;8%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;E;5;25%;1%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;111;79;W;6;17%;26%;12
Chino;Some sun, very hot;112;74;SW;7;21%;11%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;SSW;9;36%;0%;11
Corona;Very hot;109;73;S;7;23%;30%;12
Crescent City;Fog, then sun;60;50;N;7;80%;5%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;109;82;WSW;9;16%;35%;12
Edwards AFB;Very hot;108;74;WSW;7;14%;29%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;113;87;SSE;9;31%;21%;12
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;63;51;NNW;7;79%;26%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;WSW;10;37%;1%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;NW;9;26%;0%;11
Fullerton;Very hot;104;75;S;6;28%;23%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NW;7;28%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun, very hot;99;73;ESE;7;32%;14%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;78;56;SW;8;54%;2%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;113;87;SSE;9;31%;21%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SSW;10;51%;36%;7
Lancaster;Very hot;108;77;WSW;7;17%;13%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;NNW;13;23%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;99;61;SSE;5;30%;1%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;WSW;8;30%;2%;11
Lompoc;Very hot;98;56;NW;14;34%;0%;11
Long Beach;Very hot;103;74;SE;7;31%;19%;11
Los Alamitos;Very hot;101;71;SSW;7;35%;19%;11
Los Angeles;Very hot;101;73;S;6;31%;3%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot;101;73;S;6;31%;3%;12
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;NW;8;27%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;50;WNW;6;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;99;59;SSE;5;30%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;56;SSE;7;32%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;100;64;WNW;11;28%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;100;64;WNW;11;28%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;97;75;SW;8;34%;36%;12
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;98;63;NNW;12;26%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;57;W;9;54%;0%;11
Mojave;Very hot;105;74;WNW;8;18%;28%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;90;51;N;7;28%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;55;W;8;66%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;86;49;NNW;1;32%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;82;52;WSW;11;51%;1%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;116;93;SSW;5;18%;11%;12
North Island;Partial sunshine;82;71;SSW;10;59%;36%;7
Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SW;9;57%;2%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;9;42%;8%;12
Ontario;Some sun, very hot;112;74;SW;7;21%;11%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;98;64;ESE;4;30%;1%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny;94;68;SSW;9;39%;2%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;113;89;WNW;8;22%;39%;12
Palmdale;Very hot;107;78;W;9;15%;17%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;106;60;NW;8;25%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;ESE;9;38%;2%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;NNE;6;29%;5%;11
Ramona;Very hot;105;69;ENE;6;30%;42%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;98;64;WNW;6;22%;1%;11
Riverside;Very hot;108;73;SSW;7;24%;11%;12
Riverside March;Very hot;109;72;ESE;7;20%;34%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;96;58;SSW;6;34%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;SSE;7;37%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog, then sun;74;54;SSW;11;56%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Very hot;107;72;S;7;22%;64%;12
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;78;57;W;9;51%;0%;10
San Diego;Some sun;86;71;SW;8;58%;36%;7
San Diego Brown;Very hot;97;73;WNW;7;36%;37%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;97;73;SW;8;36%;36%;12
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;71;56;W;11;59%;2%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;58;WNW;9;45%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Very hot;98;57;NNW;14;30%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;78;66;NW;16;53%;2%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;NW;15;21%;4%;12
Santa Ana;Very hot;98;71;SW;7;35%;30%;12
Santa Barbara;Very hot;105;64;NE;6;36%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Very hot;98;57;WNW;12;32%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny and hot;92;72;E;6;38%;9%;11
Santa Rosa;Warm with sunshine;86;51;WSW;7;44%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Very hot;119;59;N;7;36%;0%;12
Santee;Very hot;102;74;ENE;7;32%;37%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;10;30%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;W;9;27%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;113;88;NNE;6;25%;34%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;44;S;9;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;109;84;WSW;7;24%;48%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;91;51;WNW;6;32%;2%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;59;SW;8;29%;1%;11
Van Nuys;Very hot;106;73;SSE;7;23%;11%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;NNW;14;46%;0%;11
Victorville;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;SSW;7;22%;53%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;NW;7;38%;3%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;79;53;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather