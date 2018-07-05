CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;82;43;SW;12;27%;4%;11
Arcata;Clouds, then sun;67;51;N;5;75%;10%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny;89;63;SSE;4;30%;6%;11
Avalon;Sunny and warmer;89;82;NW;9;20%;1%;12
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;99;72;SE;6;28%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;58;SE;5;40%;4%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and very warm;90;58;NE;7;17%;26%;13
Bishop;Sunny and hot;103;65;NW;7;10%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;73;63;E;7;40%;9%;12
Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;116;89;ENE;9;16%;6%;12
Burbank;Sunny and very hot;109;80;NNE;6;19%;3%;12
Camarillo;Very hot;100;70;NE;8;25%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;86;75;ENE;10;48%;11%;12
Campo;Very hot;106;68;NE;14;14%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;91;69;SSE;9;43%;10%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny;92;64;E;5;29%;3%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;110;77;WNW;6;10%;3%;12
Chino;Sunshine, very hot;112;82;NNE;7;14%;15%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;88;59;SW;8;44%;2%;11
Corona;Very hot;114;80;ENE;7;14%;14%;12
Crescent City;Fog, then sun;62;49;N;7;80%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very hot;111;82;WSW;9;11%;16%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and very hot;107;73;W;6;13%;7%;12
El Centro;Sunlit and very hot;115;87;W;8;16%;4%;12
Eureka;Fog, then sun;66;51;N;5;77%;10%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;88;56;WSW;9;42%;3%;11
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;100;72;NW;10;29%;0%;11
Fullerton;Very hot;110;78;ENE;5;25%;9%;12
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;67;NW;7;30%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny and hot;97;76;NNW;7;36%;4%;11
Hayward;Fog, then sun;78;56;SW;8;55%;3%;10
Imperial;Sunlit and very hot;115;87;W;8;16%;4%;12
Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;84;71;SW;9;54%;5%;12
Lancaster;Very hot;107;74;WNW;7;12%;3%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunlit and breezy;98;67;NW;14;28%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;92;58;SSE;4;33%;27%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;57;WSW;7;37%;2%;11
Lompoc;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NNW;14;42%;0%;11
Long Beach;Very hot;103;76;NNW;7;33%;5%;12
Los Alamitos;Sunshine, very hot;108;75;NNE;7;31%;5%;11
Los Angeles;Sunshine;104;81;NNE;6;28%;5%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;104;81;NNE;6;28%;5%;12
Madera;Mostly sunny;97;65;NW;9;31%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;82;45;WNW;12;28%;2%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;92;57;SSE;5;33%;4%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;90;59;S;6;40%;1%;11
Merced;Sunshine and breezy;94;66;NW;13;34%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Sunshine and breezy;94;66;NW;13;34%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;96;76;N;8;34%;9%;12
Modesto;Breezy with sunshine;93;65;NNW;14;34%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;79;58;WNW;9;58%;3%;10
Mojave;Sunny and very hot;102;71;NW;7;12%;5%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;88;49;N;13;25%;6%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;72;56;WNW;7;63%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;80;49;NNW;3;34%;4%;11
Napa County;Sunshine and nice;79;51;W;10;57%;3%;11
Needles;Sunny and very hot;117;95;ENE;5;13%;31%;12
North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;83;71;SW;9;57%;7%;12
Oakland;Fog, then sun;74;56;SW;9;62%;3%;10
Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;91;69;SSE;9;43%;10%;12
Ontario;Sunshine, very hot;112;82;NNE;7;14%;15%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;63;E;4;31%;4%;11
Oxnard;Sunny;94;71;NNW;10;36%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Very hot;117;92;WNW;8;12%;22%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and very hot;106;77;WSW;9;12%;5%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;102;61;NW;7;29%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Sunny and hot;94;70;N;10;35%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and hot;99;67;E;6;32%;1%;11
Ramona;Sunny and very hot;108;74;E;6;16%;10%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;93;64;W;7;29%;4%;11
Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;114;80;NE;6;15%;15%;12
Riverside March;Very hot;112;78;NE;6;15%;16%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;91;57;SW;5;39%;3%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;90;58;S;6;46%;3%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;77;56;NNW;10;55%;2%;11
San Bernardino;Very hot;114;80;NNE;6;14%;15%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;77;57;W;9;52%;3%;10
San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;86;73;SW;8;51%;7%;12
San Diego Brown;Sunny and very hot;95;74;SW;6;40%;5%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;95;75;NW;7;38%;9%;12
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;70;56;W;10;64%;3%;10
San Jose;Fog to sun;81;59;NW;9;52%;2%;10
San Luis Obispo;Abundant * sunshine;98;62;N;15;31%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;67;NW;18;51%;0%;12
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;74;NNW;17;19%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Very hot;103;77;NE;7;28%;8%;12
Santa Barbara;Blazing sunshine;96;68;NNE;7;38%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Very hot;94;63;NW;14;35%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Sunshine and hot;94;76;NNW;7;36%;3%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;50;W;7;51%;3%;11
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very hot;118;61;NNE;8;36%;1%;12
Santee;Sunny and very hot;106;76;S;6;23%;14%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;77;51;WSW;9;32%;5%;12
Stockton;Sunshine, seasonable;94;60;W;8;34%;2%;11
Thermal;Very hot;118;86;NNE;8;14%;20%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;76;44;SSW;7;37%;7%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very hot;111;85;NW;8;12%;24%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;86;50;NW;5;38%;3%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;92;59;WSW;6;39%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Sunshine, very hot;111;79;NNE;6;19%;3%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Warmer with sunshine;78;59;NNW;15;53%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny and very hot;107;70;SW;6;14%;12%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;97;67;NW;8;39%;0%;11
Watsonville;Fog to sun;80;54;W;6;50%;2%;10
