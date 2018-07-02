CA Forecast
Updated 3:01 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;80;43;E;6;30%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;66;50;WSW;9;66%;1%;11
Auburn;Plenty of sun;90;59;SSE;5;36%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;SSW;6;78%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;100;69;NE;8;25%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;SSE;8;41%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Brilliant sunshine;76;42;SSW;7;41%;0%;13
Bishop;Sunshine;99;58;NW;7;15%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;74;59;E;8;37%;0%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;108;77;S;11;14%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;SSE;6;61%;0%;11
Camarillo;Turning sunny;74;62;WSW;8;67%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;73;64;SSW;8;69%;0%;11
Campo;Sunshine;86;48;WSW;12;28%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Turning sunny;75;63;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;96;63;ESE;6;29%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;104;67;SW;11;20%;0%;12
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;86;60;WSW;8;52%;0%;11
Concord;Low clouds, then sun;85;57;SW;10;46%;0%;10
Corona;Low clouds, then sun;88;60;WSW;7;52%;0%;11
Crescent City;Breezy with sunshine;61;48;NE;18;68%;5%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;105;69;WSW;13;16%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;96;64;SW;20;23%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;107;73;W;8;16%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;50;NW;10;68%;1%;11
Fairfield;Sunny;84;55;WSW;11;49%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and warm;100;66;NW;5;31%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds to sun;80;65;SW;5;61%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and warm;99;60;S;6;32%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds break;74;64;WSW;8;70%;0%;11
Hayward;Clouds to sun;75;55;WSW;9;61%;1%;10
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;107;73;W;8;16%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;WSW;8;68%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;SW;17;26%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;W;8;32%;0%;11
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;SSE;5;40%;0%;11
Livermore;Low clouds, then sun;85;54;WSW;8;48%;1%;10
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;S;9;78%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clearing;76;65;W;7;67%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;76;63;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;S;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;S;6;68%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;98;58;NNW;5;35%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;78;50;ENE;7;30%;0%;11
Marysville;Plenty of sun;94;58;SSE;5;39%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;53;S;8;43%;0%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;W;8;40%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;93;58;W;8;40%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;80;63;SW;7;57%;0%;11
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;NNW;6;41%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;75;55;SSE;10;63%;0%;10
Mojave;Sunny and breezy;95;63;W;14;21%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny, nice;86;49;N;7;24%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SSW;9;72%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;82;51;NW;4;31%;0%;11
Napa County;Clouds break;74;51;SW;12;64%;0%;10
Needles;Sunny and very warm;111;83;SSW;9;8%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;64;WSW;8;70%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;71;56;SW;10;69%;1%;10
Oceanside;Turning sunny;75;63;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;86;60;WSW;8;52%;0%;11
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;SE;5;37%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;70;61;NNW;8;77%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;WNW;7;19%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;92;65;SW;20;26%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Brilliant sunshine;77;51;SSW;13;61%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;71;62;N;9;73%;0%;7
Porterville;Sunny and warm;98;61;SSE;7;33%;1%;11
Ramona;Brilliant sunshine;85;54;ESE;7;50%;1%;12
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;98;66;SSW;13;17%;0%;11
Riverside;Fog, then sun;89;60;WSW;7;51%;0%;11
Riverside March;Sunshine and nice;88;57;S;7;48%;0%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine;90;54;SSW;6;48%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;S;7;50%;0%;11
Salinas;Clearing;68;54;NNE;11;74%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Fog, then sun;89;59;SSW;7;48%;0%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;SW;9;62%;1%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;WSW;7;67%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;76;60;WSW;6;67%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;76;62;SW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clearing;67;55;SW;11;65%;1%;10
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;78;55;SSE;11;58%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;71;55;SSE;7;73%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;68;60;SW;6;80%;0%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;S;12;42%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clearing;77;63;SW;7;63%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Clouds break;72;59;SE;7;74%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Afternoon sun;72;55;S;8;76%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;70;62;W;7;73%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;79;50;SSW;7;59%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;83;55;SSE;7;89%;0%;11
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;83;60;NNW;7;40%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;SW;9;27%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunshine;94;55;NW;6;41%;0%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sun;107;71;NW;6;18%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;S;8;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;73;SW;9;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;93;53;W;5;30%;0%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;89;56;WSW;9;40%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Turning sunny;79;61;SSE;7;64%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;S;7;82%;0%;7
Victorville;Sunny;92;57;SSW;10;30%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and warm;98;61;S;7;39%;0%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;66;53;SW;7;74%;0%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather