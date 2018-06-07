CA Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;79;47;W;6;35%;30%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;65;52;NNW;6;78%;79%;6

Auburn;Sunshine;83;54;S;5;40%;1%;11

Avalon;Warmer;76;63;SW;5;49%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;91;63;NE;6;33%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Sunshine;90;57;SSE;7;39%;1%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;W;6;37%;2%;13

Bishop;Abundant sunshine;94;56;WNW;6;15%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;69;48;SE;7;33%;3%;12

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SSW;6;11%;0%;12

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;84;63;E;5;46%;0%;11

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;S;7;56%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SE;7;65%;0%;11

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;89;48;ESE;10;22%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;SE;7;61%;0%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;90;60;ESE;6;35%;6%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;100;67;WSW;6;16%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny and warm;88;63;WSW;6;39%;2%;12

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;WSW;11;43%;1%;11

Corona;Clouds to sun;91;61;S;6;39%;0%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;49;SE;4;78%;74%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;101;70;WSW;10;16%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;95;62;SW;9;19%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;72;W;5;13%;0%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny;63;52;N;7;78%;82%;6

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;WSW;11;47%;1%;11

Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;91;62;NW;8;28%;0%;11

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;84;64;SSE;5;52%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;91;60;NNW;7;34%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SSE;7;62%;0%;11

Hayward;Mostly sunny;71;57;WSW;9;65%;2%;11

Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;72;W;5;13%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;71;61;S;8;66%;0%;11

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;93;63;W;9;22%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;91;58;NNW;9;25%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;S;6;43%;2%;11

Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;WSW;9;47%;2%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;69;52;NW;13;64%;1%;11

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;63;SSE;6;57%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;80;62;S;6;53%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;S;6;55%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;S;6;55%;2%;11

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;NW;7;40%;2%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;78;46;NNW;6;36%;63%;11

Marysville;Plenty of sun;90;58;S;6;41%;3%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;88;55;SSE;7;40%;3%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NW;8;36%;1%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NW;8;36%;1%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;61;SSW;5;50%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;NNW;8;35%;1%;11

Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;74;57;W;9;55%;2%;11

Mojave;Sunny and warmer;91;61;WNW;8;20%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;82;50;N;7;32%;41%;11

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;65;53;WNW;9;70%;2%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;78;47;NNW;3;36%;65%;11

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;W;11;48%;1%;11

Needles;Sunny and hot;110;80;SW;7;8%;0%;12

North Island;Clouds, then sun;72;62;SSE;7;68%;0%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;69;57;WSW;10;66%;2%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;SE;7;61%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunny and warm;88;63;WSW;6;39%;2%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny;89;59;SSE;6;40%;4%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;S;8;66%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;106;75;WNW;7;14%;0%;12

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;WSW;11;19%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;92;54;NW;7;30%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;SE;9;66%;0%;11

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;N;5;41%;1%;11

Ramona;Sunny and warm;87;52;E;6;38%;2%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;NNW;6;28%;22%;11

Riverside;Low clouds, then sun;91;63;SW;6;37%;0%;11

Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;91;58;SSW;6;39%;2%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sun;87;57;SW;6;46%;2%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;S;8;43%;1%;11

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;SW;10;63%;2%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;91;62;SSW;6;37%;0%;12

San Carlos;Sunny and cool;71;58;WNW;10;61%;2%;11

San Diego;Clearing;74;61;WSW;6;60%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Clouds break;77;58;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;78;60;S;6;56%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;W;13;65%;2%;10

San Jose;Sunny;77;58;NNW;9;51%;2%;11

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;78;53;NNW;11;43%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;NW;15;65%;2%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and warm;78;55;NNW;12;29%;1%;12

Santa Ana;Turning sunny;81;62;S;5;54%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;N;7;55%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;74;52;NW;11;55%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Clouds break;72;61;E;7;66%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;W;7;52%;2%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunny and warmer;89;50;N;7;63%;1%;12

Santee;Mostly sunny;85;59;ENE;6;31%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, nice and warm;73;44;WSW;5;31%;0%;12

Stockton;Abundant sunshine;89;59;W;10;40%;1%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;73;WNW;7;14%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;74;43;SSW;6;33%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;101;72;W;6;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunny;81;55;WNW;8;36%;9%;11

Vacaville;Plenty of sun;89;58;WSW;9;44%;1%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;84;63;ESE;6;47%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;65;52;NNW;13;69%;1%;11

Victorville;Sunny;92;58;WSW;7;28%;0%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;NW;6;36%;1%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;72;53;WSW;6;60%;2%;10

