CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, nice;73;42;E;6;36%;11%;8

Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;52;WNW;6;81%;31%;6

Auburn;Lots of sun, nice;74;50;SSE;6;62%;44%;10

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;63;52;WNW;10;68%;10%;6

Bakersfield;Abundant sunshine;83;59;NNE;6;37%;4%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSE;7;54%;44%;10

Big Bear City;Sunshine;59;35;WSW;13;63%;14%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;NW;6;38%;70%;11

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;62;47;ENE;5;56%;44%;10

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;SSW;6;20%;0%;11

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;S;6;65%;11%;7

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;65;51;WSW;8;69%;7%;7

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;66;54;NW;10;72%;11%;6

Campo;Mostly sunny;71;40;W;10;54%;6%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;54;WNW;9;64%;11%;10

Chico;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;6;51%;44%;10

China Lake;Sunny;85;57;WSW;9;30%;6%;11

Chino;Low clouds, then sun;71;51;SW;8;59%;9%;10

Concord;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;SW;12;60%;4%;9

Corona;Clearing;74;51;WSW;8;56%;9%;10

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;57;51;SSE;6;85%;30%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;85;59;WSW;16;33%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;79;53;SW;13;37%;0%;11

El Centro;Plenty of sun;91;61;W;9;23%;0%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;52;NW;6;83%;31%;6

Fairfield;Clouds, then sun;71;52;WSW;14;67%;7%;9

Fresno;Sunshine;83;57;NW;7;42%;27%;11

Fullerton;Clouds breaking;72;56;SSW;5;60%;14%;7

Hanford;Brilliant sunshine;84;55;NW;6;49%;12%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;W;8;69%;12%;7

Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;66;53;W;10;68%;4%;9

Imperial;Plenty of sun;91;61;W;9;23%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;54;NNW;11;66%;7%;6

Lancaster;Sunny;76;54;SW;15;44%;6%;11

Lemoore Nas;Abundant sunshine;85;51;NW;7;40%;4%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSE;7;60%;42%;10

Livermore;Nice with sunshine;71;51;WSW;10;64%;4%;10

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;65;48;NNW;8;69%;2%;8

Long Beach;Clearing;70;56;W;8;61%;13%;10

Los Alamitos;Afternoon sun;69;55;WSW;7;62%;13%;10

Los Angeles;Clearing;68;55;SSW;6;66%;12%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Clearing;68;55;SSW;6;66%;12%;7

Madera;Sunny;83;53;NW;7;47%;24%;10

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;75;46;SE;6;34%;14%;10

Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;51;SSE;6;58%;44%;10

Mather AFB;Sunshine;78;50;S;9;55%;9%;10

Merced;Sunshine;82;51;WNW;7;51%;20%;10

Merced (airport);Sunshine;82;51;WNW;7;51%;20%;10

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;71;54;NNW;8;57%;8%;6

Modesto;Sunshine;82;54;NNW;8;48%;12%;10

Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;68;54;WNW;8;65%;8%;9

Mojave;Abundant sunshine;78;53;WNW;10;37%;2%;11

Montague;Warm with sunshine;82;51;NNE;4;35%;31%;10

Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;62;51;SW;7;71%;14%;9

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;79;47;N;1;41%;55%;10

Napa County;Clouds, then sun;66;50;WSW;13;73%;7%;9

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;S;10;15%;2%;11

North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;57;NNW;10;65%;8%;10

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;63;54;WSW;11;72%;4%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;54;WNW;9;64%;11%;10

Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;71;51;SW;8;59%;9%;10

Oroville;Mostly sunny;82;54;SSE;5;53%;44%;10

Oxnard;Clouds to sun;65;53;W;9;73%;7%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny;90;65;W;8;26%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunny;76;54;SW;15;43%;6%;11

Paso Robles;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;SSW;9;63%;2%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;64;52;W;9;74%;8%;7

Porterville;Sunny;82;53;S;6;47%;14%;11

Ramona;Low clouds breaking;72;47;NW;9;58%;9%;7

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;SSW;5;44%;43%;10

Riverside;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;WSW;7;55%;9%;8

Riverside March;Clouds breaking;73;48;W;7;65%;9%;10

Sacramento;Brilliant sunshine;77;51;SSW;8;61%;24%;10

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSE;8;58%;28%;10

Salinas;Clouds break;65;52;SW;9;70%;13%;9

San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;73;51;SW;7;60%;9%;11

San Carlos;Clouds break;65;53;W;9;68%;6%;9

San Diego;Clouds, then sun;68;57;NNW;8;62%;8%;10

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;68;52;NW;8;67%;7%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;68;54;NNW;8;61%;8%;10

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;62;54;WSW;11;72%;5%;9

San Jose;Clouds, then sun;71;54;NNW;8;63%;8%;9

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;66;51;NW;9;66%;2%;10

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;63;50;WNW;11;71%;9%;7

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;WSW;13;64%;8%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;69;55;SW;7;63%;14%;6

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;65;50;NW;7;73%;5%;7

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;66;50;NNW;9;70%;2%;10

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;63;54;W;8;73%;13%;7

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;66;50;W;7;77%;9%;9

Santa Ynez;Clouds break;74;47;NNW;7;86%;2%;10

Santee;Low clouds breaking;73;54;NW;8;42%;5%;10

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;59;36;SE;5;58%;55%;10

Stockton;Abundant sunshine;80;52;WNW;9;51%;6%;10

Thermal;Sunshine;93;64;NW;10;22%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;63;34;N;4;54%;55%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;86;61;WSW;9;26%;0%;11

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;78;51;NW;4;54%;27%;10

Vacaville;Nice with sunshine;76;51;SW;10;61%;9%;10

Van Nuys;Clearing;69;53;S;6;66%;11%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds to sun;62;48;NNW;8;75%;2%;8

Victorville;Sunshine;76;48;SSW;13;46%;6%;11

Visalia;Sunny;82;53;WNW;6;48%;17%;11

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;64;50;WSW;7;75%;12%;9

