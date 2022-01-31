CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

491 FPUS56 KEKA 311127

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-010230-

Coastal Del Norte-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Gusty north wind 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 37 51 / 0 0 0

Klamath 54 30 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-010230-

Del Norte Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 64. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 30 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-010230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 33 51 / 0 0 0

Arcata 50 34 52 / 0 0 0

Eureka 50 35 51 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 51 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-010230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 34 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-010230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 31 53 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 51 29 51 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 52 29 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-010230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 30 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-010230-

Northern Trinity-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 22 44 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 55 24 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010230-

Southern Trinity-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 21 53 / 0 0 0

Ruth 54 23 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010230-

Mendocino Coast-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 38 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 41 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 30 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 55 30 54 / 0 0 0

Willits 56 29 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

36. North wind around 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 25 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 30 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-010230-

Northern Lake-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 28 to

38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 54 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 58 26 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-010230-

Southern Lake-

327 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. North wind around 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 55 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 58 30 56 / 0 0 0

Middletown 63 34 60 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 61 34 58 / 0 0 0

$$

