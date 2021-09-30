CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 62 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 62 / 10 0 0

Klamath 73 50 72 / 10 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 52 84 / 10 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 50 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 52 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 53 65 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 53 79 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 53 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 49 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 48 86 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 84 48 84 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 47 83 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 87 48 87 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 44 86 / 0 0 0

Ruth 83 45 83 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 51 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 52 62 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 49 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 51 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 48 83 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 47 89 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 87 51 87 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 54 91 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 47 91 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 52 90 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

