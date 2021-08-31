CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

435 FPUS56 KEKA 311024

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-010130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, patchy fog and smoke in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 49 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-010130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Breezy. Lows

48 to 58. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 49 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-010130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 46 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 47 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 49 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 48 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-010130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 50 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-010130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Smoke overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Smoke in

the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

83 to 98. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 56 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 50 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 50 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-010130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Smoke in

the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 44 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-010130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 89 53 87 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 46 89 / 0 0 0

Ruth 88 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

patchy smoke through the day. Highs 64 to 79. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 48 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 50 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke overnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 48 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 86 53 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke

overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 80 to 95.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 81 to

96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-010130-

Northern Lake-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 49 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-010130-

Southern Lake-

324 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 54 86 / 0 0 0

Middletown 94 49 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 94 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

