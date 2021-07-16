CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

748 FPUS56 KEKA 160952

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-170100-

Coastal Del Norte-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. West wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-170100-

Del Norte Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 82 50 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-170100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 50 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 51 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-170100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.

Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-170100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 90 56 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 86 51 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 51 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-170100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-170100-

Northern Trinity-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 57 97 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 92 50 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-170100-

Southern Trinity-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 47 97 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-170100-

Mendocino Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 51 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-170100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 51 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 86 53 90 / 0 0 0

Willits 81 51 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-170100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 55 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-170100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-170100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 57 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-170100-

Northern Lake-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 96 52 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-170100-

Southern Lake-

252 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

87 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 90 59 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 54 95 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 58 97 / 0 0 0

$$

