CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

_____

396 FPUS56 KEKA 180952

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-190100-

Coastal Del Norte-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 53 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-190100-

Del Norte Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 91 54 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-190100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 50 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 51 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 52 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-190100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-190100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 102 60 106 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 57 103 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 97 58 104 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-190100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 51 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-190100-

Northern Trinity-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 101 60 103 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 107 54 108 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-190100-

Southern Trinity-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 103 53 106 / 0 0 0

Ruth 98 58 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-190100-

Mendocino Coast-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 50 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 92 56 94 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 96 59 98 / 0 0 0

Willits 93 57 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 58 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs

70 to 85. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 105 59 105 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-190100-

Northern Lake-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 108 56 108 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-190100-

Southern Lake-

252 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 94. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 102 60 101 / 0 0 0

Middletown 106 60 102 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 106 62 103 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

