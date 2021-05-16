CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

272 FPUS56 KEKA 160958

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-170100-

Coastal Del Norte-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 67. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 47 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 46 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-170100-

Del Norte Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-170100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 73. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 46 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 47 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 47 58 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 65 48 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-170100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 75. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 45 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-170100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 53 83 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 88 48 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-170100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-170100-

Northern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 88 49 85 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 92 48 89 / 10 10 0

CAZ108-170100-

Southern Trinity-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 45 84 / 10 10 0

Ruth 84 47 79 / 10 10 0

CAZ109-170100-

Mendocino Coast-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 48 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-170100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 78 47 77 / 10 0 0

Willits 75 45 74 / 10 0 0

CAZ111-170100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 47 81 / 10 10 0

CAZ112-170100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 75 43 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-170100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 49 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-170100-

Northern Lake-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 88 44 87 / 10 10 0

CAZ115-170100-

Southern Lake-

258 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 80 47 79 / 0 0 0

Middletown 80 45 82 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 83 49 84 / 0 0 0

