CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-120215-

Coastal Del Norte-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 48 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 49 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-120215-

Del Norte Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 54 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-120215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 46 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 48 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 48 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 48 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-120215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 49 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-120215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 55 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 52 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-120215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 48 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-120215-

Northern Trinity-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79

to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 50 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 49 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-120215-

Southern Trinity-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 88 47 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 84 49 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-120215-

Mendocino Coast-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 48 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 48 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-120215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 53 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 53 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 51 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-120215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 87 50 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-120215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-120215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 54 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-120215-

Northern Lake-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 90 48 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-120215-

Southern Lake-

413 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 91.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 88 53 88 / 0 0 0

Middletown 92 51 91 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 91 55 90 / 0 0 0

