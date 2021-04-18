CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

878 FPUS56 KEKA 180935

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-190045-

Coastal Del Norte-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 72. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 45 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 45 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-190045-

Del Norte Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-190045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 43 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 44 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 44 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 45 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-190045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 45 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-190045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 53 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 48 82 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 48 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-190045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 46 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-190045-

Northern Trinity-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 83 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-190045-

Southern Trinity-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 81 45 83 / 0 0 0

Ruth 78 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-190045-

Mendocino Coast-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 45 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 48 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 44 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 83. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 87 46 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-190045-

Northern Lake-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 83 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-190045-

Southern Lake-

235 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 69 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 84 50 82 / 0 0 0

Middletown 87 53 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 85 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

