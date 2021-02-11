CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

639 FPUS56 KEKA 111124

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-120230-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 42 52 / 100 80 30

Klamath 55 42 53 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ102-120230-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 55. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows

34 to 44. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 42 53 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ103-120230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 39 54 / 100 80 20

Arcata 56 39 56 / 100 80 20

Eureka 55 39 54 / 100 80 20

Fortuna 56 40 56 / 100 80 20

$$

CAZ104-120230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Southwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 39 52 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ105-120230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

42 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 42 56 / 100 100 20

Hoopa 54 41 53 / 100 90 20

Willow Creek 54 39 53 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ106-120230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet

overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 40 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 37 56 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ107-120230-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 52. West wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 30 46 / 100 90 10

Weaverville 48 32 50 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ108-120230-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 42 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 31 53 / 100 90 10

Ruth 51 31 52 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ109-120230-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 42 56 / 100 80 10

Point Arena 53 48 54 / 100 70 10

$$

CAZ110-120230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 39 55 / 100 80 10

Laytonville 51 36 53 / 100 90 10

Willits 53 37 55 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ111-120230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 36 54 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ112-120230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 41 56 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ113-120230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 49 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 40 59 / 100 80 0

$$

CAZ114-120230-

Northern Lake County-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 32 55 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ115-120230-

Southern Lake County-

324 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59. West

wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 65. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 38 55 / 100 80 0

Middletown 57 39 59 / 100 80 0

Clearlake 54 37 57 / 100 80 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather