CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Coastal Del Norte-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 39 53 / 0 0 0

Klamath 57 38 55 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 37 52 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 38 55 / 0 0 0

Eureka 52 38 52 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 45 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 39 54 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 57 34 54 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 57 34 54 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 36 58 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 28 49 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 54 28 54 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 27 56 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 32 59 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 45 53 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 36 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 62 34 60 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 32 62 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 33 61 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 37 61 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 51 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 34 68 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 32 63 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 37 63 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 37 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 66 37 65 / 0 0 0

