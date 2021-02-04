CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

911 FPUS56 KEKA 041107

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-050215-

Coastal Del Norte-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 38 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 54 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-050215-

Del Norte Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-050215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-050215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 57. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 49 to

60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 60. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

47 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-050215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 35 57 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 52 32 56 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-050215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-050215-

Northern Trinity-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 25 to

35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 29 49 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 48 27 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-050215-

Southern Trinity-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 26 55 / 0 0 0

Ruth 50 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-050215-

Mendocino Coast-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 40 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 45 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-050215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 37 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 56 34 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 58 32 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-050215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-050215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 33 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-050215-

Northern Lake County-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 56 32 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-050215-

Southern Lake County-

307 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 35 63 / 0 0 0

Middletown 59 35 66 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 58 37 65 / 0 0 0

$$

