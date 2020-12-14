CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

638 FPUS56 KEKA 141019

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-150130-

Coastal Del Norte-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 41 52 / 10 10 70

Klamath 52 41 51 / 10 10 70

$$

CAZ102-150130-

Del Norte Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 38 to

53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 40 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 42 to 56. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 39 53 / 10 10 80

$$

CAZ103-150130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 38 52 / 10 10 60

Arcata 53 38 52 / 10 10 50

Eureka 52 38 51 / 10 10 50

Fortuna 53 39 52 / 10 10 50

$$

CAZ104-150130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

57. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 39 51 / 10 10 60

$$

CAZ105-150130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. South wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 38 53 / 10 0 70

Hoopa 49 35 50 / 10 0 60

Willow Creek 50 34 50 / 10 0 60

$$

CAZ106-150130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 33 51 / 10 0 40

$$

CAZ107-150130-

Northern Trinity-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of rain through the day. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 25 44 / 0 0 40

Weaverville 45 26 45 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ108-150130-

Southern Trinity-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 24 49 / 0 0 30

Ruth 47 27 48 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ109-150130-

Mendocino Coast-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Highs

48 to 58. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 38 53 / 0 0 40

Point Arena 52 43 53 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ110-150130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 34 52 / 0 0 40

Laytonville 50 32 51 / 0 0 30

Willits 51 30 53 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ111-150130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59. South wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 27 51 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ112-150130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 37 55 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ113-150130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 34 56 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ114-150130-

Northern Lake County-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 40 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day.

Highs 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55. South wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

43 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 51 25 53 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ115-150130-

Southern Lake County-

219 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 47 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 33 51 / 0 0 10

Middletown 55 33 56 / 0 0 10

Clearlake 52 33 53 / 0 0 10

$$

