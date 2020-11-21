CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-220300-

Coastal Del Norte-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 40 53 / 0 0 30

Klamath 56 40 54 / 0 0 20

CAZ102-220300-

Del Norte Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 37 58 / 0 0 30

CAZ103-220300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to

60. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 36 54 / 0 0 20

Arcata 57 37 56 / 0 0 10

Eureka 54 38 54 / 0 0 20

Fortuna 56 37 55 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-220300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 62. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to

62. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 40 59 / 0 0 10

CAZ105-220300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to

63. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 37 59 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 65 32 60 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 64 33 60 / 0 0 10

CAZ106-220300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 31 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-220300-

Northern Trinity-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to

63. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 30 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 27 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-220300-

Southern Trinity-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 27 59 / 0 0 0

Ruth 63 31 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-220300-

Mendocino Coast-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to

62. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 38 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 44 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-220300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 31 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 64 32 59 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 29 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-220300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 58 to 73.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to

68. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 28 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-220300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

66. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-220300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 68 32 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-220300-

Northern Lake County-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

52 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

64. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 29 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-220300-

Southern Lake County-

347 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 63 33 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 33 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 34 63 / 0 0 0

