705 FPUS56 KEKA 251031

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-260145-

Coastal Del Norte-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 56 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 44 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-260145-

Del Norte Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Windy. Lows

37 to 47. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 76. At higher elevation,

northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 39 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-260145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

60 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 36 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-260145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the valleys and northeast 15 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79. In the valleys, north wind 5 to

15 mph. At higher elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 48 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-260145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Breezy. Lows

33 to 43. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. At higher elevation, northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 37 78 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 71 31 76 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 71 30 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-260145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Windy. Lows

34 to 44. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 79. At higher elevation,

northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 33 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-260145-

Northern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 27 to

37. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

At higher elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 28 68 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 23 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-260145-

Southern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 73. East wind 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Windy. Lows

29 to 39. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 77. At higher

elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 25 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 30 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-260145-

Mendocino Coast-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 70. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. Northeast wind around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 48 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-260145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. At higher elevation,

northeast wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

In the valleys, northeast wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher

elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

At higher elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 34 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 70 34 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 31 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-260145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows

31 to 41. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 81. At higher

elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 28 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-260145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. At higher elevation, northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

69 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 41 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-260145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. At higher elevation, northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 71 to 85.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 38 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-260145-

Northern Lake County-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Windy. Lows

32 to 42. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 77. At higher

elevation, northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 73 28 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-260145-

Southern Lake County-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 73. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 75. At higher elevation,

northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 69 to 82.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 37 71 / 0 0 0

Middletown 70 41 73 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 40 70 / 0 0 0

