CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

CAZ101-210100-

Coastal Del Norte-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 51 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 50 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-210100-

Del Norte Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70. North wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 48 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-210100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 48 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 48 62 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 51 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-210100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to

58. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 59 to 74. North wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. North

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 53 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-210100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 85 48 76 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 83 44 75 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 82 43 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-210100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-210100-

Northern Trinity-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 83 44 76 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 85 39 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-210100-

Southern Trinity-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 83 39 77 / 0 0 0

Ruth 83 43 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-210100-

Mendocino Coast-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 50 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 54 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-210100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 48 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 51 78 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 43 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-210100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 41 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-210100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 61 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 55 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-210100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 50 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-210100-

Northern Lake County-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 89 42 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-210100-

Southern Lake County-

250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 87 50 83 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 54 87 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 88 50 84 / 0 0 0

