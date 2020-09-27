CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

512 FPUS56 KEKA 271004

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-280115-

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 85. North wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 91. East

wind around 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 88. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 73 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 73 60 80 / 0 0 0

Klamath 80 62 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-280115-

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 77 to 92. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of

smoke overnight. Windy. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 85 to 100.

East wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 83 to

98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 92 58 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-280115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows 54 to

64. North wind around 15 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 93. East

wind around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 76 to

91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 79 59 82 / 0 0 0

Arcata 79 58 86 / 0 0 0

Eureka 74 58 83 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 78 58 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-280115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

80 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the valleys and northeast

15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

59 to 69. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100. East

wind around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 90 66 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-280115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65. East

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104. East

wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 96 58 102 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 55 101 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 55 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-280115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 98.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 88 to 103.

East wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 57 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-280115-

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

51 to 61. Northeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 103. East wind 20 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 54 95 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 52 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-280115-

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 83 to 98.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102. East

wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 50 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 88 52 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-280115-

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 91. East

wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 78 61 80 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 75 61 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-280115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 102. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 93 57 93 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 95 58 96 / 0 0 0

Willits 95 56 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-280115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

Northeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 54 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-280115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 99. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 96 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-280115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 88 to 103. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

Northeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 62 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-280115-

Northern Lake County-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Breezy. Highs 83 to 98.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 53 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-280115-

Southern Lake County-

304 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Breezy. Highs 85 to 97.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 99.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

87 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 60 95 / 0 0 0

Middletown 95 62 98 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

