Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-180200-

Coastal Del Norte-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

77. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

75. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 53 62 / 10 10 10

Klamath 71 58 69 / 10 10 10

CAZ102-180200-

Del Norte Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 58 89 / 10 0 0

CAZ103-180200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 74. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to

77. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 55 66 / 10 10 10

Arcata 69 55 69 / 10 10 10

Eureka 66 54 65 / 10 10 10

Fortuna 72 55 70 / 10 10 10

CAZ104-180200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 59 86 / 10 10 0

CAZ105-180200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 67 98 / 20 10 0

Hoopa 98 63 96 / 10 10 0

Willow Creek 99 62 96 / 20 10 0

CAZ106-180200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 94 59 93 / 20 10 0

CAZ107-180200-

Northern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 99 67 102 / 30 20 10

Weaverville 103 62 105 / 20 20 0

CAZ108-180200-

Southern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 59 100 / 30 20 0

Ruth 95 59 96 / 30 20 0

CAZ109-180200-

Mendocino Coast-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 55 67 / 20 10 0

Point Arena 65 56 66 / 20 10 0

CAZ110-180200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 91 60 91 / 20 10 0

Laytonville 96 66 96 / 20 10 0

Willits 94 61 93 / 20 10 0

CAZ111-180200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 99 65 100 / 30 20 0

CAZ112-180200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 94 64 94 / 20 10 0

CAZ113-180200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

58 to 68. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 102 68 101 / 20 10 0

CAZ114-180200-

Northern Lake County-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105.

Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 103 64 105 / 30 20 0

CAZ115-180200-

Southern Lake County-

352 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 93 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

61 to 71. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 99 70 101 / 20 20 0

Middletown 103 74 105 / 20 20 0

Clearlake 102 70 104 / 20 20 0

