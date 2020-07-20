CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

328 FPUS56 KEKA 201045

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-210145-

Coastal Del Norte-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-210145-

Del Norte Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-210145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

62 to 77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

63 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 53 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 53 63 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 53 59 / 10 10 10

Fortuna 62 53 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-210145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-210145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 100 61 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-210145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-210145-

Northern Trinity-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 103 64 103 / 20 0 10

Weaverville 102 60 102 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-210145-

Southern Trinity-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to

94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 102 57 103 / 0 0 10

Ruth 96 56 97 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-210145-

Mendocino Coast-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

64 to 79. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. West wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 63 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 61 51 60 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-210145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 81 to

96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 54 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-210145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 86 to

101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 59 96 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ112-210145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Areas

of valley fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 59 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-210145-

Northern Lake County-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 82 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 100 57 100 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ115-210145-

Southern Lake County-

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 94. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 57 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 59 95 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather