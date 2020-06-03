CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 48 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 50 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 51 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 50 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 51 65 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 52 73 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 91 56 88 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 53 89 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 51 84 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 92 54 91 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 96 53 95 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 51 92 / 0 0 0

Ruth 88 52 88 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 51 61 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 54 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 55 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 92 50 88 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and chance of snow showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 55 92 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 56 85 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 99 56 95 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 98 57 95 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 96 57 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 98 59 97 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 98 61 96 / 0 0 0

