CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
551 FPUS56 KEKA 211020
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-220130-
Coastal Del Norte-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.
Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 57 to 67.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows
44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 54 48 55 / 0 10 100
Klamath 58 48 58 / 0 10 100
$$
CAZ102-220130-
Del Norte Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to
52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Highs 55 to
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows
42 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 65 48 62 / 0 10 100
$$
CAZ103-220130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.
West wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
57 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Lows
44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 57 48 58 / 0 10 90
Arcata 59 48 60 / 0 10 90
Eureka 57 48 59 / 0 10 90
Fortuna 60 48 60 / 0 10 90
$$
CAZ104-220130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
45 to 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. North wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows
42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 64 48 60 / 0 0 70
$$
CAZ105-220130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
64 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 64 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 72 52 67 / 0 10 100
Hoopa 68 47 65 / 0 0 100
Willow Creek 70 47 66 / 0 0 90
$$
CAZ106-220130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
62 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 68 45 65 / 0 0 60
$$
CAZ107-220130-
Northern Trinity-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 72 45 66 / 0 0 60
Weaverville 73 44 69 / 0 0 60
$$
CAZ108-220130-
Southern Trinity-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
65 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows
39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 71 41 67 / 0 0 60
Ruth 68 41 64 / 0 0 60
$$
CAZ109-220130-
Mendocino Coast-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 60 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
59 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 57 49 60 / 0 0 20
Point Arena 55 49 58 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ110-220130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs
58 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
67 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 65 45 64 / 0 0 50
Laytonville 66 44 66 / 0 0 30
Willits 65 44 69 / 0 0 20
$$
CAZ111-220130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows
44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
71 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 70 44 69 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ112-220130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to
55. Highs 64 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
63 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 63 46 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-220130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 59 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Lows
46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
65 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 69 49 73 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ114-220130-
Northern Lake County-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
66 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 72 44 73 / 0 0 20
$$
CAZ115-220130-
Southern Lake County-
320 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86. Lows
48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 68 45 72 / 0 0 10
Middletown 73 48 77 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 71 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
