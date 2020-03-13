CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-132115-

Coastal Del Norte-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small

hail overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

41 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 42 51 38 45 / 0 20 100 100

Klamath 43 55 38 46 / 0 20 100 100

CAZ102-132115-

Del Norte Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through

the night. Rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain

small hail overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 40 61 35 48 / 0 20 100 100

CAZ103-132115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. West wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 41 54 38 48 / 0 0 90 90

Arcata 40 56 38 49 / 0 0 100 100

Eureka 42 54 38 48 / 0 0 90 100

Fortuna 41 54 39 48 / 0 0 80 100

CAZ104-132115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations around 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 40 to 51. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 40 56 36 46 / 0 0 70 100

CAZ105-132115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 41 65 37 50 / 0 0 100 100

Hoopa 41 62 36 50 / 0 0 100 100

Willow Creek 40 63 35 50 / 0 0 90 100

CAZ106-132115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers through the night. Rain showers overnight. Snow level

3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 43 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 39 62 35 48 / 0 0 70 100

CAZ107-132115-

Northern Trinity-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers likely through the night. Snow level 3500 feet falling to

1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to

31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 62 27 41 / 0 0 60 90

Weaverville 35 64 28 47 / 0 0 60 90

CAZ108-132115-

Southern Trinity-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow

level 3500 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Lows 21 to

31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 33 64 27 48 / 0 0 70 90

Ruth 35 63 27 43 / 0 0 70 90

CAZ109-132115-

Mendocino Coast-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 43 57 40 49 / 0 0 40 80

Point Arena 48 53 44 50 / 0 0 20 70

CAZ110-132115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 3500 feet

falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 40 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 40 63 35 48 / 0 0 60 90

Laytonville 40 65 33 46 / 0 0 50 90

Willits 38 67 32 48 / 0 0 40 90

CAZ111-132115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet

falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 38 67 31 47 / 0 0 40 90

CAZ112-132115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 64 38 48 / 0 0 20 80

CAZ113-132115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 42 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 43 70 38 52 / 0 0 30 80

CAZ114-132115-

Northern Lake County-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 38 71 28 49 / 0 0 20 80

CAZ115-132115-

Southern Lake County-

1111 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 41 67 33 48 / 0 0 20 70

Middletown 44 67 36 50 / 0 0 10 60

Clearlake 45 70 36 51 / 0 0 10 60

