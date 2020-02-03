CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

226 FPUS56 KEKA 031136

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-040245-

Coastal Del Norte-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 48 34 51 / 20 0 0

Klamath 49 33 52 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ102-040245-

Del Norte Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Isolated snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 20 to

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 31 52 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ103-040245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 31 52 / 10 0 0

Arcata 52 31 54 / 10 0 0

Eureka 51 30 52 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 50 29 53 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ104-040245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Windy.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 54. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 27 49 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

36 to 50. North wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 19 to

29.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 41 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 49 29 54 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 49 27 53 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 49 27 54 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 52. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 43 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 28 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040245-

Northern Trinity-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 14 to

24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 27 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 20 46 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 45 23 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040245-

Southern Trinity-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

37 to 52. North wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 20 51 / 0 0 0

Ruth 43 19 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040245-

Mendocino Coast-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 27 to 37. North wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

51 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 33 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 34 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 29 53 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 47 25 52 / 0 0 0

Willits 50 26 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 45 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 26 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 29 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 29 57 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

